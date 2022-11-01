Read full article on original website
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
GO 419: Perrysburg counts down to Christmas with downtown celebration
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Perrysburg is preparing to count down to Christmas with a one-stop holiday shop on Saturday. Once the calendar rolls over to November, Rae Ray's Decor and More in downtown Perrysburg makes the transition to all things Christmas. Usually, owner...
Preventing Combine Fires in the Field
Press Release from the Hardin County OSU Extension: Hardin County – Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most...
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
Perrysburg featured in Ohio Magazine as a ‘Best Hometown’
PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg is featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Ohio Magazine as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns. The magazine is on newsstands now and recognizes Perrysburg among five great places to live, work, and visit. Perrysburg joins Athens, Bellfontaine, Kent, and Versailles as this year’s honorees. The magazine’s editors chose Perrysburg for its charming downtown, great schools and appreciation for local history, according to a news release from the city.
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Anthony Wayne Nutrition Opens In Downtown Waterville
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “We’re finally here!” proclaimed Joseph Rodriguez, watching as his girlfriend and business partner, Tiffany Turner, flicked on the “open” sign in the window. Located at the corner of Mechanic Street and South Third Street in Waterville, Anthony...
Man found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late-night fire in Perrysburg Township left one man dead Thursday. The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road near Bates around 10:30 p.m. The Wood County coroner's office identified the victim as Justin Dotson. His age has not yet been...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Live Matter of Greater Atlanta Charity....
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
Property transfers: 11-3-22
1039 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Aspen Rettig, to Julia Hada, $243,000. 433 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Shannon Pine, to Dan and Karen Glenn, $183,000. 6695 Wesley Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Matthew Brooks and Kelly Seger, to Megan Pierce and Tyler Hewson,...
Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority
LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
Toledo mayor reacts to council suspending auditor, attempted removal of council president
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's city auditor was suspended for 30 days at a special city council meeting Tuesday "to review job performance and investigate conduct to other city employees," Council President Matt Cherry said. John Jaksetic was suspended after a 10-1 vote. At-large Council Member Katie Moline was the...
Missing person found deceased in Swan Creek Thursday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after the body of missing 19-year-old was found in Swan Creek Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, Toledo police reported Adam Harrigan missing Wednesday evening, citing concerns for his safety and believing he was in Maumee or the south Toledo area. On Thursday...
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
Man indicted on domestic violence charge
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
Putnam County Disaster Preparedness – For Residents 55 & Over
