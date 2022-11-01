Read full article on original website
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
welcometowarsaw.com
Benton County Boutique Crawl 2022
What is the boutique crawl? This event is a group of boutiques, home décor and specialty shops have gotten together for the second annual Benton County Boutique Crawl! Shop small, shop local and help support our local community!. When is the boutique crawl? Friday, November 11th from 10am-6pm and...
bluespringsgov.com
City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark
Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
gladstonedispatch.com
Northland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolence
Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30. In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for...
A Sedalia Fast Food Restaurant Loses One Location? Yes It’s True
If any of you have driven on Limit Ave recently, you may notice that there hasn't been too much traffic going in and out of the Hardee's location there. In fact the sign is missing. It was a destination for me on several occasions, as they often had breakfast deals that I liked, and on occasion, they were opened before my air shift at 6am.
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house
Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
pleasanthill.com
Pleasant Hill City Lake Closed November 1, 2022 Until Further Notice
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. - The waters of Pleasant Hill City Lake will be closed to the public from November 1, 2022 until further notice as the City of Pleasant Hill believes this is in the best interest of public health due to a potentially hazardous algae bloom occurring at the Lake. The Missouri Department of Conservation notified the City of the potential bloom on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Department of Conservation will be sampling and testing the Lake to determine the type of algae bloom occurring.
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 2, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of East 9th Street. When Officers arrived, they spoke with both parties. A primary physical aggressor was unable to be determined. A 12 hour log was completed.
KMBC.com
Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse
CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
Firefighters meet baby delivered on Lee’s Summit fire station floor
A Missouri woman had her baby on the floor of a Lee's Summit fire station Thursday. Wednesday she met the firefighters who helped her deliver a healthy baby girl.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
kmmo.com
THREE WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man and woman were seriously injured and a juvenile was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, October 30, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile recklessly accelerated out of a roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Bonnie Wyatt head on.
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
