ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Comments / 0

Related
welcometowarsaw.com

Benton County Boutique Crawl 2022

What is the boutique crawl? This event is a group of boutiques, home décor and specialty shops have gotten together for the second annual Benton County Boutique Crawl! Shop small, shop local and help support our local community!. When is the boutique crawl? Friday, November 11th from 10am-6pm and...
WARSAW, MO
bluespringsgov.com

City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark

Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Northland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolence

Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30. In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
LAWSON, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
RICHMOND, MO
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
pleasanthill.com

Pleasant Hill City Lake Closed November 1, 2022 Until Further Notice

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. - The waters of Pleasant Hill City Lake will be closed to the public from November 1, 2022 until further notice as the City of Pleasant Hill believes this is in the best interest of public health due to a potentially hazardous algae bloom occurring at the Lake. The Missouri Department of Conservation notified the City of the potential bloom on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Department of Conservation will be sampling and testing the Lake to determine the type of algae bloom occurring.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For November 2, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of East 9th Street. When Officers arrived, they spoke with both parties. A primary physical aggressor was unable to be determined. A 12 hour log was completed.
SEDALIA, MO
KMBC.com

Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse

CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO

The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

THREE WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg man and woman were seriously injured and a juvenile was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, October 30, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile recklessly accelerated out of a roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Bonnie Wyatt head on.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy