Local families, students and classic car enthusiasts packed the streets on the weekend of Oct. 7 and 8 for Burg Fest 2022. The annual street fair, organized by Warrensburg Main Street, had unique attractions from the expansive car show to the Old Drum Ambassador Contest, a competition for the dog who will represent “Man’s Best Friend” for the next year.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO