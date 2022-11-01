Read full article on original website
Kerrang
AVOID’s track-by-track guide to new album Cult Mentality
This Friday, explosive Seattle quintet AVOID drop their new album Cult Mentality. To celebrate, frontman Benny Scholl goes into detail about each of the 10 tracks that complete the full-length – chatting about everything from feel-good weed songs to meaningfully opening up about mental health through music…. 1My World.
Kerrang
Album review: Turnover – Myself In The Way
It comes as no surprise at all to learn that during the pandemic, Turnover singer Austin Getz took a path less cluttered. Spending proper time at home in California for the first time since he moved there, he used the enforced non-touring months to get into meditation at his local Zen Buddhist dojo. When he wasn’t doing that, he explored his local wilderness on his bike, and took up horticulture.
Kerrang
nothing,nowhere. drops new emo rager featuring Pete Wentz
Nothing,nowhere. has just released an absolutely colossal new collaboration with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz. The pair team up for the brilliantly emo CYAN1DE, which Pete says “reminds me of the first heavy music I got into and the bands I would scrawl on my trapper keeper at school. It’s an honour to be a part of this process and this song.”
Kerrang
Album review: Devin Townsend – Lightwork
Almost 30 years since he first emerged as the vocalist on guitar virtuoso Steve Vai’s Sex & Religion album, one might wonder where Devin Townsend has left to go. Both prolific and prodigious, across more than 20 albums and what feels like almost as many bands, the Canadian has traversed a universe of music, from the metal-beyond-metal heaviness of Strapping Young Lad, to the euphoria of The Devin Townsend Project’s seven-part suite of albums, a country diversion with Casualties Of Cool, a stint playing guitar in The Wildhearts, an outer-space excursion as the bonkers Ziltoid The Omniscient… His last album, 2019’s Empath, without looking backward, he also seemed to wrangle the vastness of his musical personality together into one brilliant whole.
Kerrang
Listen: NOFX’s new single Punk Rock Cliché was originally written for Matt Skiba-era blink-182
Ahead of the December release of their new record Double Album, NOFX have shared a brand-new single, Punk Rock Cliché. The second single from the LP following Darby Crashing Your Party, Fat Mike has revealed an interesting back story about the band’s latest track: he originally wrote it several years ago along with Matt Skiba, and it was going to be on blink-182’s California album, when Matt was the pop-punk trio’s frontman.
Kerrang
Watch the video for Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD’s new ballad, I’m A Mess
It’s here! After teasing it last week via a new hair cut, Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD’s new single I’m A Mess has just arrived. The sweet, sentimental ballad – which YUNGBLUD previously described as “full on lookin out the window of your parents car pretendin you’re in a music video vibes” – hears the pair sing about how, ‘I’m a mess when we’re not together / Such a wreck / I hope it’s not forever.’ There’s also a lovely accompanying video which sees Avril getting reflective in the sunshine while YUNGBLUD wanders around a gloomy London, before they meet up at the end for a performance of the song.
Kerrang
Metallica, Pete Wentz and more working with Vault Comics on new graphic novels
While we’re very much waiting patiently for new albums from Metallica and Fall Out Boy, both are at least giving us something new to read in the meantime: the two have teamed up with Vault Comics for a new line of graphic novels. This range, entitled Headshell, will also...
Kerrang
Album review: Show Me The Body – Trouble The Water
Hardcore has become a broad term. Where once it was a much faster, aggressive, often more violent form of punk, today the genre tag can be applied to everyone from Code Orange to Scowl to Malevolence, who don’t really sound that much alike, as bands draw on the forefathers of the genre but imbibe influences outside its once rigid confines.
Kerrang
The rise of Biffy Clyro, as told through their most important gigs
Biffy Clyro are about to go on a massive UK arena tour. It’s been a hell of a journey, and their road here is made of classic shows. So, what better time for The Boys to talk us through the onstage highlights that made them the live force they are today?
Kerrang
Waterlines launch new era with crushing single The Halo Around The Horns
Tech metallers Sertraline have rebranded with a new name, a (sort-of) new frontman and a change in sound. Now known as Waterlines, the quartet – guitarists Tom Wilson and Mike Hawkings, drummer Si Douglas, and vocalist Ben Mars who joined the fold earlier this year – have dropped crushing single The Halo Around The Horns to showcase their growth.
Kerrang
WILLOW shreds Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It) at recent show
At this point, it’s no secret that WILLOW loves heavy music. From her recent rock and metal-influenced album COPINGMECHANISM to the fact that she was singing the praises of Crowbar, Lamb Of God and more in our Kerrang! Cover Story, the prolific young star will undoubtedly be turning many of her fans on to the same stuff she appreciates.
Kerrang
Palaye Royale: “This is the world we’ve created and the world that we get to live in – and it’s beautiful”
If you want to know what relations were like between the brothers of Palaye Royale before COVID: they got into a fistfight with one another. On the forecourt of an Austrian petrol station. While on magic mushrooms. “Dude, I don’t recommend it,” shrugs singer Remington Leith of the incident, one...
Kerrang
See Paramore perform This Is Why on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Have performed their recent single This Is Why several times since its release, but for those who haven’t been able to catch the band live yet, we finally have a TV performance to enjoy. This week the trio and their backing band hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
Kerrang
Beers, gymnastics and chaotic energy: Life on the road with Press Club
This week, Aussie punks Press Club return to the UK and Europe in support of their latest album Endless Motion. Following a home country tour with GUTS to visit some lesser-visited spots, the band have given us a look at life on the road and how they keep things entertaining – from jamming “uptempo northern soul” backstage to grabbing pints and “devouring” cheese, take a look at what Press Club got up to on their run down under (but maybe don’t expect quite as much sun and sea in our shores…)
Kerrang
FEVER 333 postpone live shows until spring 2023
In light of their recent line-up change with drummer Aric Improta and guitarist Stephen Harrison departing the band, FEVER 333 have announced that all live activity is off until spring 2023. With Jason Aalon Butler seemingly the sole remaining member of the project right now, the frontman explains that gigs...
