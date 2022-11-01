Briston Maroney On Gratitude, His Creative Crew and Throwing A Totally Stacked Nashville Festival

Since first springing onto the local scene in 2018 with some buzzy early singles and a self-titled debut EP, rockers Have a Rad Day (who formerly went by the acronym H.A.R.D.) have cemented themselves as one of the most essential acts in the Nashville indie scene, channeling the fun, riff-tastic, party indie punk of local groups like Diarrhea Planet, and bit of the southern flair of The Weeks (who, like HARD, have roots in Mississippi), while forging their own distinct, buzzworthy sound.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO