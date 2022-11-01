Briston Maroney On Gratitude, His Creative Crew and Throwing A Totally Stacked Nashville Festival

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Related
nocountryfornewnashville.com
Have a Rad Day Go Easy with New Single “Soft in the Morning”
Since first springing onto the local scene in 2018 with some buzzy early singles and a self-titled debut EP, rockers Have a Rad Day (who formerly went by the acronym H.A.R.D.) have cemented themselves as one of the most essential acts in the Nashville indie scene, channeling the fun, riff-tastic, party indie punk of local groups like Diarrhea Planet, and bit of the southern flair of The Weeks (who, like HARD, have roots in Mississippi), while forging their own distinct, buzzworthy sound.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Tribune
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
Wynonna Judd + Friends Deliver a Night No One Expected During ‘Love Is Alive’ Show [Review]
Wynonna Judd and friends gave fans at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center the show they wanted in Nashville on Thursday night (Nov. 3), even if it wasn't quite the show they were expecting. The Judds: Love Is Alive — the Final Concert was billed as a night to recreate...
wgnsradio.com
Ice Cream Shop on Murfreesboro Square Teams with Rising Country Star
Rising country star Charly Reynolds has partnered with Hattie Jane’s Creamery for an exclusive signature cone available now at all their locations and shipping nationwide. The starlet loves ice cream and jumped at the chance to partner with Hattie Jane’s, a small-batch creamery and scoop shop born and raised in Tennessee.
Darsinos family to open new restaurants next year in Donelson
Salento Italia and Buttermilk will open mid-January.
Longtime ‘Hee Haw,’ Grand Ole Opry Pianist Jerry Whitehurst Dead at 84
Jerry Whitehurst, who carved out a decades-long career as one of the most sought-after musicians in Nashville, has died. According to his obituary, Whitehurst died on Sunday (Oct. 30) at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Born Gerald Thomas Whitehurst on May 12, 1938, in Nashville, Whitehurst was...
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do with Family This Weekend, Nov. 3 – 6
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Celebrate Reading at Nashville Zoo. Saturday, Nov. 5. During the first...
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
mainstreetmaury.com
Makky Kaylor announced as featured artist for Columbia's 2022 Christmas parade
Songwriter-Recording Artist-Entertainer Makky Kaylor will be the “Christmas in Columbia Parade and Tree Lighting” featured entertainment at the historic Courthouse on the Town Square following the culmination of the parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. Kaylor’s original southern swank and soul music blend has recently been seen and...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell's husband has stage 4 cancer
A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.
WSMV
Food trailer stolen from Bellevue restaurant recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The “It’z a Philly Thing” food trailer has been found after it was stolen last week. The popular Philly cheesesteak restaurant was broken into, and its trailer stolen. The trailer is now at a local report shop after owners said it was being...
rejournals.com
Newmark closes $66 million sale of 3.17 acres in Nashville
Newmark closed the $66 million sale of 3.17 acres at 1401 Church in Nashville, Tennessee’s, dynamic Midtown submarket. Newmark represented the seller, Dairy Farmers of America in the sale to Bosa Development, a commercial and residential developer. 1401 Church is a former dairy factory currently zoned for a wide...
WSMV
Nashville lottery player misses Powerball jackpot by one number, wins $50K
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lottery player who bought a Powerball ticket in Nashville was just one correct number away from winning the massive Powerball jackpot. The player matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The player walked away...
Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro
The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
What Amazon’s hiring freeze could mean for Nashville
On Thursday, Amazon said it would freeze hiring for corporate jobs. However, just a few years ago, the retailer promised 5,000 new jobs in Nashville with an average salary of $150,000.
wgnsradio.com
5 Rutherford Co. Players 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists
Five Rutherford County football players have been named semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. That includes four of the five semifinalists in all of Class 6A. Two time defending state champion Oakland had quarterback Kade Hewitt nominated. Blackman had two - Justin Brown and Jack Risner. Smyrna Arion Carter was also one of the semifinalist. Oakland kicker Jacob Taylor is a Kicker of the Year semifinalist.
Battle of books: Pride Month book display sparks debate in Maury County
The library in Maury County is now in the national spotlight thanks to a Pride month display over the summer. Some are upset LGBT books were featured, while others say banning books is not the answer.
Comments / 0