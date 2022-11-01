ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Briston Maroney On Gratitude, His Creative Crew and Throwing A Totally Stacked Nashville Festival

By Wes Davenport
nocountryfornewnashville.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nocountryfornewnashville.com

Have a Rad Day Go Easy with New Single “Soft in the Morning”

Since first springing onto the local scene in 2018 with some buzzy early singles and a self-titled debut EP, rockers Have a Rad Day (who formerly went by the acronym H.A.R.D.) have cemented themselves as one of the most essential acts in the Nashville indie scene, channeling the fun, riff-tastic, party indie punk of local groups like Diarrhea Planet, and bit of the southern flair of The Weeks (who, like HARD, have roots in Mississippi), while forging their own distinct, buzzworthy sound.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Reality Show Comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ice Cream Shop on Murfreesboro Square Teams with Rising Country Star

Rising country star Charly Reynolds has partnered with Hattie Jane’s Creamery for an exclusive signature cone available now at all their locations and shipping nationwide. The starlet loves ice cream and jumped at the chance to partner with Hattie Jane’s, a small-batch creamery and scoop shop born and raised in Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do with Family This Weekend, Nov. 3 – 6

Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Celebrate Reading at Nashville Zoo. Saturday, Nov. 5. During the first...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Makky Kaylor announced as featured artist for Columbia's 2022 Christmas parade

Songwriter-Recording Artist-Entertainer Makky Kaylor will be the “Christmas in Columbia Parade and Tree Lighting” featured entertainment at the historic Courthouse on the Town Square following the culmination of the parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. Kaylor’s original southern swank and soul music blend has recently been seen and...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Food trailer stolen from Bellevue restaurant recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The “It’z a Philly Thing” food trailer has been found after it was stolen last week. The popular Philly cheesesteak restaurant was broken into, and its trailer stolen. The trailer is now at a local report shop after owners said it was being...
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Newmark closes $66 million sale of 3.17 acres in Nashville

Newmark closed the $66 million sale of 3.17 acres at 1401 Church in Nashville, Tennessee’s, dynamic Midtown submarket. Newmark represented the seller, Dairy Farmers of America in the sale to Bosa Development, a commercial and residential developer. 1401 Church is a former dairy factory currently zoned for a wide...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro

The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

5 Rutherford Co. Players 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists

Five Rutherford County football players have been named semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. That includes four of the five semifinalists in all of Class 6A. Two time defending state champion Oakland had quarterback Kade Hewitt nominated. Blackman had two - Justin Brown and Jack Risner. Smyrna Arion Carter was also one of the semifinalist. Oakland kicker Jacob Taylor is a Kicker of the Year semifinalist.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy