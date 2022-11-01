ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

maritime-executive.com

Dominion Settles on Performance Issues That Threatened Wind Farm

Dominion Energy has reached a settlement agreement regarding the performance guarantees established by Virginia regulators that had threatened to derail the development of the 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, one of the first large commercial wind farms for the United States. The company reports that if approved by the regulators the settlement resolves its appeal to the state with a shared financial responsibility and increased regulatory oversight of the operations. The company has also continued to take further steps to de-risk the project while reaching the agreement.
VIRGINIA STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

PV Tech

EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy

EE North America, a subsidiary of Danish renewables developer European Energy, will develop a 2GW pipeline of solar power and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states. The pipeline is part of an agreed partnership with Elio Energy, a utility-scale renewables developer, and is expected to commence construction between 2023-25.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNET

4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
CNET

The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
Virginia Mercury

Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge

Utility regulators met state legal requirements in approving a charge added to Dominion Energy Virginia bills to pay for participation in a regional carbon market, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday.  The charge, which equaled roughly $2.39 extra on the monthly bill of the average residential customer, stopped being added to bills in July […] The post Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Hover Energy’s 36 kW rooftop-mounted microgrid combines wind, solar and energy storage

Hover Energy, a Dallas-based wind power technology company, will begin commercial scale production in January 2023 of its residential and commercial 36 kW wind-powered microgrid that includes solar and energy storage. Production will take place the company’s facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The company’s Hover Array System is a rooftop-mounted...
MEMPHIS, TN
Lord Ganesh

The 1970s Energy Crisis and the Birth of Modern Innovation

You might not know it, but the 1970s energy crisis was one of the driving forces behind modern innovation. At the time, oil was in short supply, and prices were skyrocketing. This led to a renewed interest in energy conservation and spurred the development of energy-efficient technologies like solar panels and wind turbines. It also led to a renewed interest in alternative energy sources like nuclear power and ethanol.
PV Tech

Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio

Canadian renewables company Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation has added the Eastervale solar-plus-storage project in Alberta, Canada, to its portfolio. The project’s target capacity of 300MWp of solar PV and a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will bring the company’s total solar capacity to 1,285MWp. “With the addition...

