ccjdigital.com
Hydrogen partnerships springing up across the U.S. could accelerate fuel cell adoption
Fueled by billions of dollars in federal funding, hydrogen coalition groups across the U.S. are gaining steam as they aim to help facilitate production of the fuel that’s been mostly confined to California, where fuel cell trucks and cars offer a zero-emission alternative to all-electric. According to the Department...
maritime-executive.com
Dominion Settles on Performance Issues That Threatened Wind Farm
Dominion Energy has reached a settlement agreement regarding the performance guarantees established by Virginia regulators that had threatened to derail the development of the 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, one of the first large commercial wind farms for the United States. The company reports that if approved by the regulators the settlement resolves its appeal to the state with a shared financial responsibility and increased regulatory oversight of the operations. The company has also continued to take further steps to de-risk the project while reaching the agreement.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale solar construction costs halve 2013 averages, while wind and natural gas are relatively flat
Historically, one of the main challenges for the ramp up of solar energy was the higher cost of construction relative to other available technologies. Innovation, economies of scale, and incentivization have driven down costs and placed the technology in the center stage as a major component of new builds going forward.
solarpowerworldonline.com
EE North America, Elio Energy pursuing 2-GW pipeline of solar in the Southwest
Renewable energy developer EE North America has partnered with Elio Energy to develop a pipeline of 2 GW of solar power generation and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states with projects expected to start construction gradually between 2023-2025. “Our partnership with Elio Energy is another step forward in EE...
PV Tech
EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy
EE North America, a subsidiary of Danish renewables developer European Energy, will develop a 2GW pipeline of solar power and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states. The pipeline is part of an agreed partnership with Elio Energy, a utility-scale renewables developer, and is expected to commence construction between 2023-25.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CNET
The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
About 25% Of US Electricity Comes From Renewable Energy Sources: Elon Musk Has One Word To Say About It
It's a no secret that Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his ventures are inclined toward upholding sustainable development. Musk on July 15, quote-tweeted a CleanTechnica story that said the U.S. now gets about a quarter of its electricity from renewable energy sources. The world's richest man called this "progress."
gcaptain.com
Industry Group Calls on Congress to Close Loophole in Offshore Energy Labor Law
An association representing the offshore marine transportation service industry is accusing the developer of the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm of taking advantage of a loophole in U.S. law to use a foreign tugboat and mariners for offshore wind work when American vessels were available. The Offshore Marine...
Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge
Utility regulators met state legal requirements in approving a charge added to Dominion Energy Virginia bills to pay for participation in a regional carbon market, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday. The charge, which equaled roughly $2.39 extra on the monthly bill of the average residential customer, stopped being added to bills in July […] The post Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Hover Energy’s 36 kW rooftop-mounted microgrid combines wind, solar and energy storage
Hover Energy, a Dallas-based wind power technology company, will begin commercial scale production in January 2023 of its residential and commercial 36 kW wind-powered microgrid that includes solar and energy storage. Production will take place the company’s facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The company’s Hover Array System is a rooftop-mounted...
ceoworld.biz
Abe Issa, Long Time Solar Energy Expert says Energy Storage Industry Expecting Massive Changes Ahead
Abe Issa, a world-renown solar energy expert, talks about the energy storage industry and the extensive upcoming changes. In today’s solar energy world, Issa has a unique perspective on the importance of renewable energy and energy storage. He views energy storage technologies as vital to sustainable ecology and a healthy environment.
The 1970s Energy Crisis and the Birth of Modern Innovation
You might not know it, but the 1970s energy crisis was one of the driving forces behind modern innovation. At the time, oil was in short supply, and prices were skyrocketing. This led to a renewed interest in energy conservation and spurred the development of energy-efficient technologies like solar panels and wind turbines. It also led to a renewed interest in alternative energy sources like nuclear power and ethanol.
Major banks support rainforest oil project despite problems
Recent bank support for an oil company operating in the Colombian Amazon raises questions about banks' climate, environment and social commitments.
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
PV Tech
Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio
Canadian renewables company Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation has added the Eastervale solar-plus-storage project in Alberta, Canada, to its portfolio. The project’s target capacity of 300MWp of solar PV and a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will bring the company’s total solar capacity to 1,285MWp. “With the addition...
