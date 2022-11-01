Read full article on original website
Janet Chorman
2d ago
planning and zoning passes anything that comes across their desks as long as it benefits them. No thought process just over development
3
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth selects giant arborvitae for annual tree lighting
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
WBOC
Dover Begins Water Main Replacement
DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-23302 BLUEWATER WAY-BAY PINES-LEWES
23302 Bluewater Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ MUST SEE HOME IN DESIRED BAY PINES COMMUITY WITH FULL BASEMENT. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and shows like new and features plantation shutters. Highly desirable floor plan and is sure to check all the boxes! Inside off the foyer is a perfect room to make into an office/study or 4th bedroom! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and large cabinets that give you plenty of storage. Beautiful breakfast bar allows for extra guest seating. Open floor plan allows for the family room, kitchen, dining area & morning room to take advantage of the large windows with views of the backyard and gives you great space for entertainment. Primary bedroom features enough space for King size bed and more. Storage is not lacking with his and her closets. Primary bath features double sinks, tile, and large stall shower. Guest Bedrooms offer great natural lighting and feature ample closet space. Full Unfinished Basement allows for expansion of your living space and features rough in plumbing for bathroom and egress window. Wonderful backyard space with 6 ft privacy fencing & 2 gates. Community features beautiful tree lined properties and a short drive to downtown Lewes and Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth cashes in on parking
As part of last year’s annual review of the city’s parking, Rehoboth Beach officials decided to make all meters $3 an hour. The change has paid dividends. The city’s budget runs April 1 to March 31, and this year’s budget included $5.6 million in anticipated meter and permit parking revenue – $4.65 million from meters; $950,000 from permits.
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
REHOBOTH: “JUST SOLD ” Oceanblock Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
ACTIVE LISITNG! Lewes DE
All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features - laminate & tile throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three season porch that goes into the living room and eat in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full size washer&dryer is in the the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex east is equal distance - miles to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! Lot rent of approx. $534mt., which includes trash/recycle & membership, you can join the indoor pool at Sussex East & West, lEWES. Homeowner pays electric, water, sewer, metered LP gas & cable/internet.
Cape Gazette
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
The Dispatch
Airport Celebrates Water Main Extension Project
SALISBURY – The extension of a water main will bring potable drinking water and fire suppression capabilities to the Salisbury airport. Last Friday, officials and elected leaders gathered to celebrate the completion of the Ocean City-Salisbury-Wicomico Regional Airport water main extension project with a water-tapping ceremony. Through a partnership...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth train on the Avenue in 1925
The Rehoboth Beach Museum recently held a two-part lecture called, “Ferries, Trains, and Automobiles: Getting to Rehoboth before the Bay Bridge.” It was a reminder that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. Most people probably know that railroad tracks used to run straight down Rehoboth Avenue to the Bandstand. The Visitors Center next to Grove Park and the Rehoboth Avenue circle was once the train station, which can seen in this aerial photograph taken in 1925 at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street. The building was donated by Grotto Pizza founder Dominick Pulieri and moved to where it is today next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
delawarebusinessnow.com
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
The Dispatch
County Moving Process Forward On Buckingham
SNOW HILL – Plans for the eventual replacement of Buckingham Elementary School continue to move forward. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the Worcester County Public Schools Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for fiscal year 2024. The CIP includes a planning request for Buckingham, the aging Berlin school built in 1978.
Cape Gazette
Milford awash in art activities for Big Draw Festival
Mispillion Art League presented the 4th Annual Big Draw Festival Delaware Oct. 4 in the Milford community. Taking place in countries around the world, the Big Draw’s theme this year, Come Back to Color, was a celebration of the return to more vitality, color, health and vibrancy in everyone’s life after the past few challenging years.
Cape Gazette
Jacona Brothers bringing Tiki Jac’s to Rehoboth Avenue
Information is limited, but the old Nicola Pizza on Rehoboth Avenue is going to be a restaurant called Tiki Jac’s. The pizzeria’s final day in the building was Labor Day; a Tiki Jac’s banner was hung in a ground-level window along Rehoboth Avenue a short time later.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable disappoints at candidates’ forum
Well, I guess I was expecting more? After reading letters to the editor professing how “dynamic” Russell Huxtable was, and how much of a “good listener” he was, I found myself wondering if the same wunderkind I had been reading about all these weeks was really the one in the flesh at the Lewes library Friday night at the candidates’ forum.
Cape Gazette
DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input
I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
Cape Gazette
Readers missing point on state park restaurant
Guess your readers routinely miss the below point regarding the restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park: This is where the idea came from ... ”This proposed project is currently in a planning process to explore and collect information,” said Shauna McVey, Delaware State Parks community relations coordinator. “The food service and bathroom at Cape Henlopen State Park are currently one of the division’s greatest areas of complaints about our state parks system. With historic visitation and year-round use, such as camping, our visitors’ feedback increasingly calls for improved food service and more bathrooms at the main beach bathhouse area.”
Comments / 3