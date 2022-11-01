All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features - laminate & tile throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three season porch that goes into the living room and eat in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full size washer&dryer is in the the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex east is equal distance - miles to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! Lot rent of approx. $534mt., which includes trash/recycle & membership, you can join the indoor pool at Sussex East & West, lEWES. Homeowner pays electric, water, sewer, metered LP gas & cable/internet.

