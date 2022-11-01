ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand

A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
NESN

Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
NESN

Christian Vázquez’s World Series Moment Raises Valid Red Sox Question

The Boston Red Sox’s recent decision-making has been magnified during the 2022 World Series. First, Kyle Schwarber’s performance (and overall energy) for the Philadelphia Phillies — most notably his mammoth home run in Game 3 — reignited the conversation over whether the Red Sox should have re-signed him last offseason and how Boston plans to proceed with its designated-hitter/first-base situation in 2023 and beyond.
