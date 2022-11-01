Read full article on original website
Minted launchpad eases NFT usage via free minting feature
Minted Launchpad is live, allowing users to mint and trade their favorite NFTs on the platform. Moreover, they can browse a wide range of collections with security and ease of use as top priorities. With the step in place, A Hard Working Man is now being brought to the ecosystem...
Polygon finally breaks the resistance: Will MATIC surpass $2?
Polygon has been one of the best-performing cryptos in the last few months, and it has drawn the attention of various investors because of its high-profile partnership with Instagram. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, named Polygon as its initial partner for their non-fungible tokens that allow users to showcase and sell their digital products on social media platforms. On the other hand, JP Morgan, the banking giant, uses Polygon to conduct a live trade, which is the initial step before integrating cryptocurrencies into the traditional banking system.
The fastest-growing and most accredited cloud mining service provider, MAXUSDT
The design of a mining farm based on video cards is comparable to that of a standard home computer, with an emphasis on the ability of the computer to render graphics. The hash rate of a video card is the rate at which the graphics processor can search for a cryptographic problem solution. Additionally, you should consider the amount of energy the card consumes, its cost, and its age. It is possible that used electronic equipment is not in good condition.
Meta Oasis merges with Chainlink to boost NFT artworks
There seems to be a palpable amount of excitement in the air with the announcement of the incorporation of Meta Oasis with that of Chainlink Verifiable Random function (VRF) on the Ethereum mainnet. Metaverse happens to be a metaverse-based platform. With this very ambitious move and game plan, the extremely beneficial merger with VRF will open the doors for Meta Oasis to be in the position of effectively and beneficially connecting with a secure and auditable means of randomness that is the prime requirement in the proper and calculated disbursement of the NFT artworks.
AllStars Digital’s Initial Exchange Offering Brings the $ASX Token to Global Audience
As the native utility token for the AllStars Digital platform, AllStars Coin ($ASX) unlocks a wide range of features and opportunities for holders, including access to exclusive events, staking, and discounted trading fees. AllStars Digital (ASD) has launched an Initial Exchange Offering (IE) for AllStars Coin ($ASX), the native token...
Aera joins Polygon to connect DeFi with DAO Treasury Management
Aera, which happens to be a reward-oriented management program in the case of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), is duly connecting with Polygon. This occurrence is taking place with the aim and intention of allowing projects to take advantage of the functionalities of on-chain financial issues. For DAOs to be fully effective and carry out their functions more appropriately, they must incorporate more flexible and secure ways and means of treasury management.
Is the Rocketize Token looking to shoot down Tron & Tezos to reach the top?
The community of cryptocurrency keeps expanding. There are new tokens every day vying for the seat on the top with the leaders. The cryptocurrency developers are taking advantage of the free-for-all policy and providing the public with many great tokens. But out of so many, which one is the token to vouch for?
Orion partners with UNI, CAKE, SpookySwap, & QuickSwap
Orion Protocol joins centralized and decentralized exchanges with their tokens to remove limitations involving token fragmentation across liquidity providers. A high-grade centralized exchange strengthens a liquidity foundation on Orion but with exchanges like OKX, Binance, AscendEX, and KuCoin. And now, the developers of Orion have unveiled that the major DEXs have been effectively integrated with the market experts Uniswap and PancakeSwap.
Next-gen metaverse Arcomia raises $200 thousand in pre-seed – the next Sandbox?
Arcomia Metaverse has now raised $200 thousand within the first days of their Pre-Seed. With its current pace of development, this could just be the beginning of an entire next-gen metaverse phase that sets a higher standard for crypto metaverses such as The Sandbox. Chapter 1: Pre-Seed is Over. Less...
Big Eyes Coin erupts during presale. Can this new meme token compete with Litecoin in active users?
The meme coin sector has seen significant growth in the past seven days, with Dogecoin (DOGE) rising by 90% at the time of writing. Additionally, Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin’s (BTC) alternative, has increased its market capitalization by 11.03% in twenty-four hours at the time of writing. So, can Big Eyes...
Cardano (ADA) price corrects after reaching the $0.44 key level!
Cardano is a popular cryptocurrency because it comes with the next-generation evolution of the Ethereum network. It is a more flexible, sustainable, and scalable platform running on Proof of Stake consensus, which allows developers to create a wide range of decentralized applications, games, tokens, and more. It was launched in...
Nifty & Warner Bros. launch GOT digital collectibles
Nifty’s and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are extremely excited and enthusiastically announce their newly formed tie-up as a formal partnership. This occurrence occurred after the resounding success of the deliverance of the epic Game of Thrones from the stable of HBO. The fan following of this, even...
KENKA METAVERSE(KENKA) announces the list on cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC on november 1,12:00 (UTC)
KENKA METAVERSE will be listed on MEXC Global on November 1,12:00 (UTC). Users can trade their native token, KENKA (KENKA/USDT). KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain game derived from a hit app called KENKADO, which recorded over 3 million downloads and was reskinned with new characters and a new setting. The game is designed as a “Play to Earn” ecosystem, where players train their characters and win the fights to acquire “brothers,” referring to gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more.
Axie Infinity is plummeting, but Big Eyes Coin is here to restore faith in NFTs
Axie Infinity (AXS) is an NFT game that has seen much better days. At the time of writing, the crypto version of Pokemon has nosedived to a disappointing price of $9.05. Once upon a time, Axie Infinity was touted as the play-to-earn crypto game of dreams. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many in the Philippines began playing the game and effectively supplementing their income during an economic crisis.
Diversify your portfolio in the ongoing bear market with these three altcoins – Avalanche, Cosmos, and Dogeliens Token
The most important thing in any bear market is ensuring that your business doesn’t go under. To achieve this, you would need to put the necessary things in place to ensure the safety and continuity of yourself and your business. The extremely volatile nature of the bear market makes it such that measures like this are necessary to avoid accumulating unprecedented losses. In what has become the longest bear market in crypto history, more and more investors are seeking feasible solutions to ensure maximum profits in the current climate. A popular one is long-term crypto investing.
Deribit hacked for $28m; Company reserve covers loss
Deribit recently became a victim of the hacking attack as its hot wallet was compromised for funds worth $28 million in value. The Incident reportedly happened in the late evening of November 01, 2022. Deposits have been halted and are estimated to reopen soon after the platform is confident of its safety.
FEG recovers 90% liquidity after Team Finance Exploit
Team Finance suffered a huge loss of $14.5 million, including the FEG liquidity. According to the on-chain data, the affected areas in the exploit had recovered all the stolen funds leaving the 10% bounty token for the hacker. Feed Every Gorilla Token (FEG) serves as a blockchain platform operating on...
Top Three Cryptocurrencies To Consider Amid The Ongoing Bear Market – XRP, Cardano, and Dogeliens Token
The ongoing bear market within the cryptocurrency is unexpectedly putting a strain on the affairs of crypto regulars, such as traders and investors. Bear markets are lengthy spells of extreme market volatility and negative prices, so the current situation within the industry is not at all surprising. What is surprising,...
Chainlink builds a low-latency Oracle solution for the DeFi market
Oracle’s present low-latency solution provider for spin-offs in the Defi market comes with a sea of opportunities. However, this will be instrumental in exponentially increasing the overall value quotient of Web3. Considering that the conventional financial markets all over the globe bring more than $1 quadrillion to the table, there is a lot of scope for making upgrades using DeFi-based alternatives.
