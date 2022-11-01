ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAL Radio

Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman. Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched intently as Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced...
