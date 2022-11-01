Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
inregister.com
Light Hearted: A look inside Steel Magnolia Candle Company
During the pandemic, Jamie Strother Meares and her daughter took up candle making to pass the time. What began as a way to share homemade gifts with family evolved just a few months later into the Steel Magnolia Candle Company. Now, Meares is bringing that hands-on experience to Baton Rouge through her workshops at The Royal Standard.
MySanAntonio
Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside
Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
inregister.com
Take a mini piece of art home with you from Baton Rouge Gallery’s upgraded Art-o-Mat
Years back, cigarette vending machines were a fixture in the corridors of certain bars and restaurants, a midcentury convenience allowing smokers to re-up with onsite ease. A few coins in the slot and a jerk of the knob released the machine’s treasure with an audible plunk. Such machines are...
Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.
It's that time of year again. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history returns this weekend in Hammond, starting on November 5th. The festival is open every weekend for six weeks, concluding with a spectacular fireworks finale on December 10th and 11th.
pelicanpostonline.com
There’s a lot going on at Heritage Crossing
There is an awful lot happening at Heritage Crossing. Site work is underway on the Price Leblanc PACE Center. The visually prominent 25,000 square-foot Performing Arts and Events Center will be a focal point at the heart of Heritage Crossing at 30×44…. acting as a natural gathering space and...
inregister.com
Baton Rouge’s newest pho restaurant takes a stylish approach to traditional cuisine
Pho 97 takes its look seriously. But owner Tony Bui is arguably even more serious about the food. The team at the new Vietnamese restaurant cooks its broth for 24 hours, just as the owner did growing up. “You eat with your eyes,” says Bui’s wife, Tiffany. “You eat with...
225batonrouge.com
Meet the team behind the Zippy’s famous sign and sayings
The 20-something-foot metal marquee sign outside of Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More is not afraid to say what everyone else in Baton Rouge is thinking. And for that, it has become a can’t-miss part of Baton Rouges’ culture—especially in early November when LSU plays football rival The University of Alabama.
inregister.com
Pet Project: How Pets for Life is making a difference in Baton Rouge
Paula Shaw will be the first to admit it: An unexpected knock on the door can send even the most social of citizens scrambling behind the curtains, peeping out with one round eye to see who dares cross her lawn uninvited. But for the residents of some Baton Rouge neighborhoods, Shaw and her coworker Robin Prestridge have long been a familiar presence—especially to some of the furriest faces howling at the bell.
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store.
brproud.com
When is Shake Shack’s Baton Rouge location opening?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The first Shake Shack location in Baton Rouge is officially opening on Monday, Nov. 14. Shake Shack officials said the restaurant located near the Mall of Louisiana at 6651 Bluebonnet Boulevard will open its doors at 11 a.m. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
225batonrouge.com
November 2022’s must-attend events around Baton Rouge
Nov. 1-6 Feast on fried delicacies and get your adrenaline pumping with carnival rides when the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair comes to town. This fair has been bringing the fun to Baton Rouge since 1965 and is back at a new location this year, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Enjoy magic shows, live music and so much more. gbrsf.com.
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community. The Women Build 2022 event is a program that brings volunteers together at build sites to earn what’s called sweat equity hours. Partners are also required to complete homeownership and financial literacy classes to prepare for that next step.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. “It was an amazing & inspiring day at STM!” Father Michael Alello posted on Facebook. “I am...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the details of its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
theadvocate.com
Built for sacred sleep, The Baton Rouge National Cemetery
The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s. In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
theadvocate.com
150-year-old Watson church votes to leave United Methodist denomination in historic split
The congregation of a longtime United Methodist Church in Watson has voted overwhelmingly to leave the denomination, one of more than 40 Louisiana churches to take that step, in a historical split of the United Methodist Church over same-sex marriages and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy. While neither are currently...
Contaminated school lunch triggers food allergy in Baker student, mom says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A seventh grader at Baker Middle School was rushed home after having a severe allergic reaction to her cafeteria lunch. "She started eating her French fries and realized that they tasted a bit fishy," said Amber Lovejoy, mother of Baker Middle School student Freyja. Lovejoy...
Comments / 0