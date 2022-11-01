ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inregister.com

Light Hearted: A look inside Steel Magnolia Candle Company

During the pandemic, Jamie Strother Meares and her daughter took up candle making to pass the time. What began as a way to share homemade gifts with family evolved just a few months later into the Steel Magnolia Candle Company. Now, Meares is bringing that hands-on experience to Baton Rouge through her workshops at The Royal Standard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MySanAntonio

Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside

Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

There’s a lot going on at Heritage Crossing

There is an awful lot happening at Heritage Crossing. Site work is underway on the Price Leblanc PACE Center. The visually prominent 25,000 square-foot Performing Arts and Events Center will be a focal point at the heart of Heritage Crossing at 30×44…. acting as a natural gathering space and...
GONZALES, LA
225batonrouge.com

Meet the team behind the Zippy’s famous sign and sayings

The 20-something-foot metal marquee sign outside of Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More is not afraid to say what everyone else in Baton Rouge is thinking. And for that, it has become a can’t-miss part of Baton Rouges’ culture—especially in early November when LSU plays football rival The University of Alabama.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Pet Project: How Pets for Life is making a difference in Baton Rouge

Paula Shaw will be the first to admit it: An unexpected knock on the door can send even the most social of citizens scrambling behind the curtains, peeping out with one round eye to see who dares cross her lawn uninvited. But for the residents of some Baton Rouge neighborhoods, Shaw and her coworker Robin Prestridge have long been a familiar presence—especially to some of the furriest faces howling at the bell.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

When is Shake Shack’s Baton Rouge location opening?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The first Shake Shack location in Baton Rouge is officially opening on Monday, Nov. 14. Shake Shack officials said the restaurant located near the Mall of Louisiana at 6651 Bluebonnet Boulevard will open its doors at 11 a.m. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

November 2022’s must-attend events around Baton Rouge

Nov. 1-6 Feast on fried delicacies and get your adrenaline pumping with carnival rides when the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair comes to town. This fair has been bringing the fun to Baton Rouge since 1965 and is back at a new location this year, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Enjoy magic shows, live music and so much more. gbrsf.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community. The Women Build 2022 event is a program that brings volunteers together at build sites to earn what’s called sweat equity hours. Partners are also required to complete homeownership and financial literacy classes to prepare for that next step.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Built for sacred sleep, The Baton Rouge National Cemetery

The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s. In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
