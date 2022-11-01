Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO