Jasper Fight Lands One in Jail

Jasper- The Jasper Police Department responded to a fight late Saturday. Jasper Police officers say the domestic dispute call came around 8:00 pm, where they say 26-year-old Haley Hayes of Cannelton got into a fight with other individuals. Officers report Hayes struck and strangled the other individuals during the altercation.
Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
ROTARY CLUB OF DUBOIS COUNTY DONATES NEARLY $10,000

Dubois Co- The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our...
Great Things To See and Do During O’Tannenbaum Season in Jasper, Indiana

Jasper- O’Tannenbaum Season will soon be happening in Jasper, Indiana. From the Christmas Open House in the downtown Jasper stores, beginning on Thursday, November 10 until last minute shopping hours on Christmas Eve - O’Tannenbaum Season has an extended time-frame, rather than the one weekend that has been the tradition.
