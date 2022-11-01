Read full article on original website
Related
witzamfm.com
Jasper Fight Lands One in Jail
Jasper- The Jasper Police Department responded to a fight late Saturday. Jasper Police officers say the domestic dispute call came around 8:00 pm, where they say 26-year-old Haley Hayes of Cannelton got into a fight with other individuals. Officers report Hayes struck and strangled the other individuals during the altercation.
witzamfm.com
Gov. Holcomb Announces Judicial Appointment for Warrick County Superior Court
Warrick County- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced a judicial appointment for Warrick County. The governor appointed Kristina Hamby Weiberg to the Warrick County Superior Court No. 1. Hamby Weiberg succeeds Judge J. Zach Winsett who resigned June 30, 2022. Hamby Weiberg, a resident of Warrick County since 2007, is...
witzamfm.com
Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
witzamfm.com
ROTARY CLUB OF DUBOIS COUNTY DONATES NEARLY $10,000
Dubois Co- The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our...
witzamfm.com
Great Things To See and Do During O’Tannenbaum Season in Jasper, Indiana
Jasper- O’Tannenbaum Season will soon be happening in Jasper, Indiana. From the Christmas Open House in the downtown Jasper stores, beginning on Thursday, November 10 until last minute shopping hours on Christmas Eve - O’Tannenbaum Season has an extended time-frame, rather than the one weekend that has been the tradition.
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Jasper Football Falls in Sectional Semifinal to Evansville Memorial
Evansville - In the second round of postseason football, Jasper was bounced by Evansville Memorial, 21-18. The following broadcast aired on WITZ 104.7 FM on 10/28/2022. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call.
Comments / 0