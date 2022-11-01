Read full article on original website
Spright is expanding its emergency medical services drone fleet
Spright, the drone division of helicopter emergency medical services provider Air Methods, has entered into a partnership with Dufour Aerospace to expand its fleet of delivery drones with the addition of up to 140 Aero2 eVTOL aircraft. While Spright plans to pick up 40 Aero2 aircraft from the Swiss eVTOL...
What it’s like to fire Raytheon’s powerful anti-drone laser
One of the two laser weapons was positioned on this vehicle. RaytheonPopSci tested out a laser weapon in the high desert of New Mexico. Here's how it works, and what it does.
Swiss researchers create edible drone for emergency scenarios
It may not be the tastiest meal ever flown, but researchers in Switzerland have developed an edible drone designed to serve as life-sustaining nutrition for people stranded in emergency situations. Scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne created the edible drone by prioritizing caloric content over aerodynamics or...
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI insists
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
American Robotics’ Scout drones are getting gas-sniffing sensors
American Robotics’ autonomous Scout System drone will soon be equipped with technology that can identify methane leaks, thus automating the inspection of oil and gas fields. This feat is being made possible through a strategic partnership with Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI), a Texas-based company that has been manufacturing infrared imaging tech solutions since 1995.
Engineers developed a breakthrough method to generate hydrogen gas in one-step process
Hydrogen sulfide, infamous for its aroma of rotten eggs, is known to be highly poisonous and corrosive - especially in wastewater applications. Petrochemical plants and other industries make thousands of tons of this gas every year as a byproduct of various processes that separate sulfur from petroleum, natural gas, coal, and other products.
A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls
The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air.
