ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Sabres Rebooted: How the Jack Eichel Trade Reinvigorated a Formerly Lost Franchise

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The first and last question asked after any sports trade is “Who won the deal?”. Nov. 4 will be the one-year anniversary of when the Buffalo Sabres traded Jack Eichel and a conditional third-round pick in 2023 to the Vegas Golden Knights for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round pick (Noah Östlund), and a 2023 second-round pick. Both teams have to feel good about the returns so far.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Senators Announce Franchise for Sale; Club Must Remain in Ottawa

After rumors about a potential sale, the Ottawa Senators have officially been put on the market. Senators Sports & Entertainment released a statement on Friday announcing the NHL franchise is for sale, with the condition that a sale requires the franchise to remain in Ottawa. Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams...
OTTAWA, IL
Bleacher Report

NHL Style Rankings: Rangers D-Man Steals the Show From Patrik Laine

If I had to describe the NHL fashion scene through the first month of the 2022-23 season in one cliche phrase, "good not great" comes to mind. We've got Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine cornering the market on the bangers. Meanwhile, inaugural style rankings King David Pastrnak is nowhere to be found off the ice (on the ice is a completely different story).

Comments / 0

Community Policy