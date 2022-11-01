Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Sabres Rebooted: How the Jack Eichel Trade Reinvigorated a Formerly Lost Franchise
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The first and last question asked after any sports trade is “Who won the deal?”. Nov. 4 will be the one-year anniversary of when the Buffalo Sabres traded Jack Eichel and a conditional third-round pick in 2023 to the Vegas Golden Knights for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round pick (Noah Östlund), and a 2023 second-round pick. Both teams have to feel good about the returns so far.
Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland — (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night in the NHL's second visit to Europe this year. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan...
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Miller Signs Bruins Contract After Coyotes Renounced Rights over Bullying
The Boston Bruins have signed Mitchell Miller two years after the Arizona Coyotes renounced his draft rights as a result of his history of bullying and racism as a juvenile was brought to light. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Friday that Miller has signed an entry-level contract with the...
Bleacher Report
Senators Announce Franchise for Sale; Club Must Remain in Ottawa
After rumors about a potential sale, the Ottawa Senators have officially been put on the market. Senators Sports & Entertainment released a statement on Friday announcing the NHL franchise is for sale, with the condition that a sale requires the franchise to remain in Ottawa. Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams...
Bleacher Report
B/R NHL Roundtable: Sabres or Golden Knights - Which Team Won the Jack Eichel Trade?
There's nothing that gets fans more riled up than trade analysis. One team has to be crowned the winner, and one team has to take the "L." But in the case of the Jack Eichel trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres, the argument can be made that both teams have made out well.
Bleacher Report
NHL Style Rankings: Rangers D-Man Steals the Show From Patrik Laine
If I had to describe the NHL fashion scene through the first month of the 2022-23 season in one cliche phrase, "good not great" comes to mind. We've got Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine cornering the market on the bangers. Meanwhile, inaugural style rankings King David Pastrnak is nowhere to be found off the ice (on the ice is a completely different story).
Comments / 0