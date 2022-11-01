ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Gilmer Mirror

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY – Harrison County Fatal

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number of Injured: 1 Number killed: 1. Date & Time: 10/30/2022 3:15 A.M. Location: Interstate 20, 3 miles east of Longview, Texas. Nina L. Allen, female, 26 YOA of Longview, Texas. Seatbelt: Yes. Pronounced By: JP Mike Smith, on scene. Driver 2:. Hunter J....
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

