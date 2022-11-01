The University of Pennsylvania honored eight distinguished alumni at the 2022 Alumni Award of Merit Gala on Friday, October 21. Sharing the spotlight were Alberto Chamorro, Lee Spelman Doty, William Hohns, Joan Lau, and Alex H. Park, who all received the Alumni Award of Merit, along with Todd Lieberman, who accepted the Creative Spirit Award, and Omid Shokoufandeh, who accepted the Young Alumni Award. In addition to the alumni awards, Laura W. Perna of the Graduate School of Education (GSE) accepted the Faculty Award of Merit.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO