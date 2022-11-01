ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leah Falk: Director of Education and Engagement at Penn Live Arts

Penn Live Arts (PLA) at the University of Pennsylvania has appointed Leah Falk, a higher education professional and published author, as director of education and engagement, a new position for PLA. Ms. Falk will provide strategic leadership, program direction, and operational oversight for PLA’s extensive education and engagement activities on the Penn campus and in the Philadelphia community.
Summary Annual Report for the University of Pennsylvania Basic Plan

This is a summary of the annual report of The University of Pennsylvania Basic Plan (Plan No. 028) sponsored by the University of Pennsylvania, EIN: 23-1352685, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. This annual report has been filed with the Employee Benefits Security Administration, as required under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
Penn Alumni: 2022 Awards of Merit, Creative Spirit Award, and Young Alumni Awards

The University of Pennsylvania honored eight distinguished alumni at the 2022 Alumni Award of Merit Gala on Friday, October 21. Sharing the spotlight were Alberto Chamorro, Lee Spelman Doty, William Hohns, Joan Lau, and Alex H. Park, who all received the Alumni Award of Merit, along with Todd Lieberman, who accepted the Creative Spirit Award, and Omid Shokoufandeh, who accepted the Young Alumni Award. In addition to the alumni awards, Laura W. Perna of the Graduate School of Education (GSE) accepted the Faculty Award of Merit.
