35 Latine Celebrities 10 Years Ago Vs. Today

'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Giddy Up! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Teen Emme Shopping For Halloween
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting their teen Emme ready for Halloween! On Saturday, October 22, the newlyweds stepped out with the 14-year-old to shop in Los Angeles for some country western inspired looks, presumably for the spooky holiday on the horizon. Article continues below advertisement. The family seemed...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Makes Sweats Look Luxe While Stepping Off a Private Jet with Ben Affleck
Leave it to J.Lo to make sweatpants look this luxurious. This past weekend, Jennifer Lopez stepped off a private jet that landed in Los Angeles while wearing a matching blush pink sweats set, composed of a midriff-baring long-sleeved top and comfy drawstring pants. She accessorized with her signature hoop earrings, a pair of white sneakers, and a mint green handbag.
27 Actors That Have Famous Parents That I've Never Fully Registered Because They've All Been Famous For Sooo Long
Being related in Hollywood is not a new thing.
Stepdad Love! Ben Affleck Hugs Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme As Newlyweds Arrive Back In L.A.
Ben Affleck has fully embraced his role as stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's kids. The actor was photographed giving stepchild Emme a big hug after touching down in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 9, following a family trip to Miami. Article continues below advertisement. In photos, proud papa Ben is...
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Matthew Perry Admits He Dumped '90s Girlfriend Julia Roberts Because He Would 'Never Be Enough' For Her
A walk down memory lane. Matthew Perry is looking back on his relationship with '90s girlfriend Julia Roberts, admitting he broke up with the actress because he felt he would never be enough for her. The Friends alum got candid in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible...
Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather
Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
In Style
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Women's Health
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
Her Millions Will Be There for Her! Find Out Lisa Kudrow’s Mind-Blowing Net Worth
Actress Lisa Kudrow made bank starring as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, but she’s also earned plenty of money in other ways. Keep reading to find out Lisa’s net worth and how she’s pocketed her millions. What Is Lisa Kudrow’s Net Worth?. The Comeback star is worth...
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!...
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
George Clooney's kids saw him kissing Julia Roberts for their new rom-com, and they were very confused
George Clooney and Julia Roberts play ex-spouses in the romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise." They filmed a kissing scene on the first day of shooting as Clooney's family came to visit. It took 79 takes because they couldn't stop laughing at the "ridiculous moment."
Hollywood A-Listers Attend Will Smith’s Screening for Film Inspired by Photo of Whipped Black Slave
Notable celebrities surrounded Will Smith for a screening of his new film, Emancipation. The elite Hollywood actor took to his Instagram on Monday to post a selfie with celebrity friends at the event. According to Apple TV+, Smith plays the role of Peter, a man on a journey toward freedom.
Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'
In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set for release on Tuesday, November 1.Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding
SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood
Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
