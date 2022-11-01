ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 Latine Celebrities 10 Years Ago Vs. Today

By Molly Capobianco
 2 days ago

1. This is Pedro Pascal 10 years ago:

In 2012, Pedro appeared in both Body of Proof and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation .

And here's Pedro Pascal now:

This year, he starred opposite Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and appeared as The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett . He's also about to star in the upcoming HBO Max series The Last of Us, based on the video game of the same name.

2. This is Jennifer Lopez 10 years ago:

In 2012, J.Lo starred in What to Expect When You're Expecting , was a judge on American Idol , and appeared on the reality show, ¡Q'Viva! The Chosen, as a judge alongside then-husband Marc Anthony, where they traveled to Latin America to search for performers for an upcoming stage show in Las Vegas.

And here's Jennifer Lopez now:

This year, she co-wrote a bilingual children's book with Jimmy Fallon and got married to Ben Affleck.

3. This is Selena Gomez 10 years ago:

In 2012, Selena starred in Spring Breakers and began working on her first solo album, Stars Dance .

And here's Selena Gomez now:

Currently, she's starring in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building , and next month, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me , a documentary about her life, will be released on Apple TV+.

4. This is Melissa Villaseñor 10 years ago:

After placing in the semi-finals of America's Got Talent a year prior, in 2012, Melissa lent her voice to Family Guy , performed stand-up, and uploaded videos of her celeb impressions to Youtube .

And here's Melissa Villaseñor now:

After leaving SNL this year after six seasons, she's about to release her new book Whoops… I'm Awesome .

5. This is Andy Garcia 10 years ago:

In 2012, Andy was nominated for an American Latino Media Arts Award for his performance in For Greater Glory.

And here's Andy Garcia now:

This year, he starred in Father of the Bride on HBO Max and will be awarded the Gregory Peck Lifetime Achievement Award for Cinematic Excellence at the San Diego International Film Festival this month.

6. This is Eva Longoria 10 years ago:

In 2012, Eva Longoria starred in the final season of Desperate Housewives , teamed up with Chef Michael Symon to promote a Lay's potato chips contest called "Do Us A Flavor," and became co-chair of President Barack Obama's inauguration committee.

And here's Eva Longoria now:

Currently, she's working on an upcoming Apple TV+ series, Land of Women , which she will star in and produce.

7. This is Aubrey Plaza 10 years ago:

In 2012, Aubrey Plaza starred in her first leading role in Safety Not Guaranteed while also starting her fifth season on Parks and Recreation .

And here's Aubrey Plaza now:

This year, she starred in and produced the film Emily the Criminal , and later this month, she'll appear in Season 2 of The White Lotus .

8. This is John Leguizamo 10 years ago:

In 2012, John Leguizamo cofounded the NGL (New Generation Latinx) Collective, which helps create Latinx content.

And here's John Leguizamo now:

This year, he performed his play, Ghetto Klown, at Rikers Island prison for "justice-involved young men," urging them "to reflect openly about their own lives and the serious challenges of incarceration." His new movie, Violent Night, comes out later this year.

9. This is Stephanie Beatriz 10 years ago:

In 2012, Stephanie Beatriz starred in the TV movie The Smart One alongside Jean Smart and Malin Akerman.

And here's Stephanie Beatriz now:

She's now best known for playing Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine . This year, she hosted the Twin Flames podcast, and next month, she'll perform live at the Hollywood Bowl alongside the rest of the Encanto cast for Encanto: An Immersive Live–to–Film Concert Experience .

10. Here are BFFs Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna 10 years ago:

In 2012, Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna starred in Casa de mi Padre together with Will Ferrell.

And here are BFFs Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna now:

Currently, they're both making content for Disney+ — Gael stars in Werewolf by Night and Diego in Andor.

11. This is America Ferrera 10 years ago:

In 2012, America starred in End of Watch and was featured in the documentary, Half the Sky . She was best known, at the time, for her lead role on Ugly Betty .

And here's America Ferrera now:

This year, she appeared in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed . She's also very well known for playing Amy on Superstore .

12. This is Alfonso Herrera 10 years ago:

In 2012, Alfonso was nominated for a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Latin Artist.

And here's Alfonso Herrera now:

This year, he starred in the final season of the Netflix show Ozark .

13. This is Harvey Guillén 10 years ago:

In 2012, Harvey acted in a few sitcoms and co-starred in the comedy film General Education .

And here's Harvey Guillén now:

Currently, you can see him as Guillermo de la Cruz in the FX series What We Do in the Shadows .

14. This is Camila Cabello 10 years ago:

In 2012, Camila, with her girl group Fifth Harmony, competed The X Factor , coming in third place.

And here's Camila Cabello now:

This year, she released her third album Familia . You can currently see her as a coach on the 22nd season of The Voice .

15. This is Tessa Thompson 10 years ago:

In 2012, Tessa appeared in the show 666 Park Avenue and starred in the 1860s-set show Copper .

And here's Tessa Thompson now:

This year, she starred in Thor: Love and Thunder and continued with her fourth season of Westworld.

16. This is Michael Peña 10 years ago:

In 2012, Michael starred in End of Watch alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and America Ferrera.

And here's Michael Peña now:

This year, he starred in the sci-fi movie Moonfall and appeared in a music video for the band Midlake for their song, "Bethel Woods."

17. This is Michelle Rodriguez 10 years ago:

In 2012, Michelle starred in Resident Evil: Retribution and voiced a soldier in Call of Duty: Black Ops II .

And here's Michelle Rodriguez now:

Currently, she's getting ready for next year's premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, in which she stars.

18. This is Oscar Isaac 10 years ago:

In 2012, Oscar Isaac starred in For Greater Glory alongside Andy Garcia and was nominated for an American Latino Media Arts Award for the role.

And here's Oscar Isaac now:

This year, he played the superhero Moon Knight in the Disney+ series of the same name and won an Emmy for his role in the 2021 mini-series, Scenes from a Marriage .

19. This is Jay Hernandez 10 years ago:

In 2012, Jay appeared in the ABC drama Last Resort .

And here's Jay Hernandez now:

Currently, you can watch him play the titular character in the TV show Magnum P.I.

20. This is Kali Uchis 10 years ago:

In 2012, Kali released her debut mixtape entitled Drunken Babble .

And here's Kali Uchis now:

In 2022, she announced her next two albums, was nominated for a Grammy for her album, Sin Miedo del Amor y Otros Demonios , and won two Billboard Music Awards.

21. This is Justina Machado 10 years ago:

In 2012, Justina Machado appeared in Private Practice , Switched at Birth , and Desperate Housewives .

And here's Justina Machado now:

This year, she voiced characters in both Tuca & Bertie and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild and currently voices a character on DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms .

22. This is Édgar Ramírez 10 years ago:

In 2012, Édgar appeared in the Kathryn Bigelow film Zero Dark Thirty and won an American Latino Media Arts Award for his role in Wrath of the Titans .

And here's Édgar Ramírez now:

This year, he appeared in the movie The 355 and will star in the upcoming Netflix series, Florida Man .

23. This is Salma Hayek 10 years ago:

In 2012, Salma directed Jada Pinkett Smith in a music video for her song "Nada Se Compara" to bring awareness to sex trafficking. She also starred in Here Comes the Boom and Savages .

And here's Salma Hayek now:

This year, she filmed Without Blood , an upcoming movie directed by Angelina Jolie. Currently, she continues to do work with the Kering Foundation to help combat violence against women. She's also continuously celebrating and elevating Latine voices , as just this week, she held a special screening of Mexican film director Alejandro G. Iñárritu's new film, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths .

24. This is Eiza González 10 years ago:

In 2012, Eiza starred in Amores verdaderos , a Mexican telenovela and released her second album, Te Acordarás de Mí .

And here's Eiza González now:

This year, she starred in Ambulance and will appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ show, Extrapolations

25. This is Becky G 10 years ago:

In 2012, Becky G released her first single, "Problem" (featuring will.i.am), which was featured in the film Hotel Transylvania .

And here's Becky G now:

This year, she released her second album, Esquemas, which shot to number one on the US Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart and remained there for eight weeks.

26. This is Sofía Vergara 10 years ago:

In 2012, Sofía hosted SNL with musical guest One Direction and was deemed "the highest-earning woman in US television" for her role on Modern Family, according to Forbes .

And here's Sofía Vergara now:

She's currently in her third season as a judge on America's Got Talent .

27. This is Rosario Dawson 10 years ago:

In 2012, in an effort to raise awareness for the damage that plastic can have on the planet, Rosario teamed up with the brand SodaStream for "Unbottle the World Day." She also appeared in the film Hotel Noir and was nominated for her role in the TV movie, Five, by four separate organizations.

And here's Rosario Dawson now:

This year, she reprised her role as Ahsoka Tano in The Book of Boba Fett , and you can currently see her in Clerks III, which was just released in theaters. Right now, she's filming her own Disney+ series, Ahsoka .

28. This is Jimmy Smits 10 years ago:

In 2012, Jimmy appeared in Sons of Anarchy.

And here's Jimmy Smits now:

This year, he reprised his Attack of the Clones -originated role as Senator Bail Organa in Obi-Wan Kenobi and is currently starring in the CBS show East New York .

29. This is Mark Indelicato 10 years ago:

In 2012, Mark starred in the TV movie Madison High with Beanie Feldstein.

And here's Mark Indelicato now:

Now you can watch him on the HBO Max series Hacks .

30. This is George Lopez 10 years ago:

In 2012, George hosted the American Latino Media Arts Awards.

And here's George Lopez now:

Next month, his new series, Lopez vs. Lopez , premieres . He stars alongside his daughter, Mayan.

31. This is Lin-Manuel Miranda 10 years ago:

In 2012, Lin-Manuel began performing bits and pieces of Hamilton — called the Hamilton Mixtape at the time — and appeared in The Odd Life of Timothy Green .

And here's Lin-Manuel Miranda now:

This year, he was nominated for an Oscar for the song "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto . He also wrote music for the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid .

32. This is Esai Morales 10 years ago:

In 2012, Esai appeared in the TV shows Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Fairly Legal .

And here's Esai Morales now:

This year, he'll appear in the films Master Gardener and The Latin from Manhattan: The Vanessa Del Rio Story .

33. This is Shakira 10 years ago:

In 2012, Shakira released her song, "Addicted to You," and collaborated with Pitbull for his song, "Get it Started."

And here's Shakira now:

This year, she announced her next album, appeared in the Netflix documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime , and starred as a "creator" in the new reality dance competition show, Dancing with Myself .

34. This is Ana Ortiz 10 years ago:

In 2012, Ana was cast in the lead role of the TV series Devious Maids .

And here's Ana Ortiz now:

This year, she continued her role in Love, Victor , appearing in the third and final season.

35. And finally, here is Mario Lopez 10 years ago:

In 2012, Mario co-hosted The X Factor with Khloé Kardashian and guest starred in an episode of Sesame Street .

And here's Mario Lopez now:

This year, he voiced himself in an episode of Family Guy , and you can see him every night hosting Access Hollywood .

Latine Heritage Month is here! Join us in celebrating from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and support our content celebrating la cultura.

