Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Stocks turn higher after Fed hints at slower rate hikes
Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply after the Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights the worst inflation in decades. The Fed’s hint Wednesday that it could ease back on the rate-increase program was welcome news for markets, which have been worried the Fed could slow the economy so much that it goes into a recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell sharply and the S&P 500 erased a loss and rose 0.6%.
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Dow Drops Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.66% to 32,517.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.86% to 10,894.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 3,846.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1% on...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Benzinga
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are
As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Stock indexes rise on Wall Street following jobs report
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is up Friday following signs the U.S. jobs market is slowing a bit, which could take some pressure off the nation’s high inflation, if not as quickly as the Federal Reserve hoped. The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in early...
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
Wall Street rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times
NASDAQ
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
S&P 500 adds to mid-October rebound from bear market low
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500's (.SPX) over 1% surge on Tuesday adds to two weeks of strong gains as investors speculate that third-quarter earnings reports could help pull the market out of its downturn.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
US Stocks On Track To Open Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Spike With Hopes Pinned On Fed — Tesla, AMD, Pfizer, MicroStrategy, Chinese Stocks In Focus
U.S. index futures are pointing to higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday amid expectations that the Fed will slow down its pace of rate hikes and also use dovish language. On Monday, stocks pulled back as traders took some profit off the table after the past week’s strong advance. Notwithstanding the decline, the Dow recorded its best month since 1976.
