The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) announces their closing address headliner: David Maraniss, New York Times bestselling author and Associate Editor at The Washington Post. He is a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and won a Pulitzer for National Reporting for his 1992 coverage of then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton. David is known for outstanding biographies, including When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vincent Lombardi, Clemente: The Passion and Grace of Baseball’s Last Hero, First in His Class: The Biography of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama: The Story. His book They Marched into Sunlight: War and Peace Vietnam and America October 1967 was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO