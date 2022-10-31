The Bears have activated veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair from injured reserve. Whitehair suffered a knee injury during the Bears’ loss to the Giants on Oct. 2 and has missed Chicago’s past four games.
Were you wrong about Geno Smith? Aside from Pete Carroll and Smith himself, everyone was. Heck, I lost $500 betting that Drew Lock would be the starting quarterback, thinking there was just no way the Seahawks would go with a journeyman backup with a less than stellar past.
It was assumed that Smith would be a...
Comments / 0