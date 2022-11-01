Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Five Things From A Clunky Goalless Draw At Luton Town
After three straight defeats on the road, the slide was arrested with a draw at a soggy Kenilworth Road. Should it have been three points, though? A point seems fairly fair against a Luton side that flattered to deceive. With Reading having to make some enforced changes (shocker!) with the loss of suspended Mamadou Loum and Tom McIntyre from his injury sustained at the weekend, the defence took on yet another new look.
Sunderland predicted lineup vs Huddersfield Town: Clarke suspended, who will replace him?
Jack Clarke picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Luton and will miss the trip to Huddersfield, but who will replace him in the starting lineup?
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Vote For Your October 2022 Player Of The Month
October started in promising fashion for Reading with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town and a 1-1 draw against Norwich City, but it would in fact turn out to be a tricky period for Paul Ince’s side in which they slipped from third in the table to 11th. They...
SB Nation
FA Appeal Decision To Not Suspend Klopp For Red Card
When Jürgen Klopp received a red card for an understandable, but over-the-top, verbal tirade against the linesman during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City last month, most assumed he would receive at least a one-match touchline ban as a result. Surprisingly, an independent regulatory commission decided against a suspension, announcing only a £30,000 fine for the outburst that Klopp himself admitted was unacceptable.
BBC
Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79
Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pirie latest, Cannon rumours, McNeil nominated
After Everton were announced as one of the many teams interested in singing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, manager Jim Goodwin is hoping the teen steers clear of any potential move. [The Press and Journal]. “I had a good period in PSG and I was only ever going to leave for...
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “Not surprised at all, see what they did in Championship and transfer market, manager is exceptional...”
Pep Guardiola had many updates as the club manager spoke about the injuries, World Cup issues, Fulham. Let’s get straight in to it. “He’s much better, we’ll decide today. A good step, he starts training. We see this afternoon. We consider himself, his opinion, the doctor opinion, 90 mins or less minutes, we’ll see.”
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee bites: Defensive injury boost, January transfers eyed, El Ghazi makes Everton admission
Some good news on the injury front, with defenders Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina both returning to training. Both players were injured in the opening-day defeat against Chelsea, though they may not make a first-team return until after the World Cup. [EFC]. The building of Everton’s new stadium continues apace....
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be visiting Southampton on Sunday as part of MD15 while trying to extend their unbeaten run—now sitting at eight games and going all the way back to the last day of August. Eddie Howe will go head-to-head against Ralph Hasenhüttl who, contrary to what happened last weekend...
SB Nation
What a difference a year makes! Another long trip to Yorkshire, but this time we got the points
On the 2nd of November 2021, I travelled up to Sheffield on a National Express coach from London at midday, to watch the Lads lose 3-0 at Hillsborough. I was then stuck in Sheffield until 1am and got the bus, arriving back at my uni accommodation at 6:30am. Travel was...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Alvarez Speaks, Injury Updates, and More...
Manchester City take the pitch one last time in UCL Group G. Before the Cityzens face off with the Sevillistas, Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Pep Guardiola comment shows Manchester City have already found their ‘next’ Phil Foden - Alex Brotherton - Manchester Evening News.
NBC Sports
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
BBC
No 'seven-year cycle' for Klopp - Honigstein
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. German football journalist Raphael Honigstein rejects suggestions Jurgen Klopp is at the end of a so-called 'seven-year cycle' at Liverpool and backed him to continue to deliver success. At previous clubs Mainz and Dortmund, Klopp has left after...
SB Nation
On This Day (3 November 1971): Happy Birthday to former Sunderland player Dwight Yorke!
When Roy Keane arrived at Sunderland, there was a clear sense he was buying players that he trusted. A rookie to management, Keane probably felt comfortable purchasing players he knew on and off the pitch - and one’s who he felt could do a job without much risk to their purchase.
SB Nation
Wednesday November 2nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round
Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
Comments / 0