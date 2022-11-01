Read full article on original website
energynow.ca
Surge Energy Inc. Announces a $245 Million ($200 Million Net) Strategic Core Area Acquisition and Financings; Anticipated 14% Dividend Increase; Increased 2022 Production Rate Exit Guidance; and Preliminary 2023 Estimates
Surge has agreed to purchase the Assets for gross proceeds of $245 million (the “Purchase Price”) with an effective date of May 1, 2022, payable to Enerplus by way of an estimated $165 million of cash, $45 million in estimated interim period adjustments, and $35 million of equity in the form of common shares of SGY (“Common Shares”) issued from treasury to Enerplus.
energynow.ca
Canadian Natural reports Q3 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit of $2.81 billion, up from $2.20 billion a year earlier. The oilsands company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 85 cents per share, up from its previous dividend of 75 cents per share.
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
What's Going On With Devon Energy Shares Today?
Devon Energy Corp DVN shares are down nearly 8% Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results. Devon Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.21 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Production for the third quarter averaged 614,000 oil-equivalent barrels per...
tipranks.com
Stellantis Drives Higher With Strong Results in Q3
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) reported its Q3 earnings on Thursday with revenues surging 29% year-over-year to €42.1 billion. This strong growth in revenues was driven by higher volumes, strong pricing, and favorable currency exchange impact for the automotive company. The company’s shipments grew 13% year-over-year to 1,281 thousand units “primarily...
kitco.com
Lithium producer Livent posts net income of $78M in third quarter on strong customer demand
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s reported GAAP net income was $77.6 million in Q3 2022, 29% higher than the previous quarter,...
kitco.com
B2Gold reports net loss in third quarter as gold production down 27% y-o-y
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, the company said that its gold production is forecast to significantly increase in Q4 2022 when mining...
energynow.ca
Enerplus Closes the Sale of Certain Canadian Assets
Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.enerplus.com. Follow @EnerplusCorp on Twitter at...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
kitco.com
Newmont increases gold production in third quarter, reports net income of $213 million
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Newmont also reported that its Q3 2022 attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals decreased 5%...
Recap: Peabody Energy Q3 Earnings
Peabody Energy BTU reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Peabody Energy beat estimated earnings by 25.81%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $1.86. Revenue was up $664.00 million from the same...
tipranks.com
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Cargojet’s Q3-2022 earnings results were mixed, with earnings per share beating expectations while revenue missed. Still, the company seems sound overall, and analysts agree. Earlier today, Cargojet (TSE: CJT) (OTC: CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share...
tipranks.com
Scotts Miracle-Gro reports Q4 adjusted EPS ($2.04), consensus ($1.97)
Reports Q4 revenue $493.6M, consensus $519.87M. "Our leadership team and associates successfully managed the challenging finish to fiscal 2022 to deliver consolidated sales and earnings results consistent with our expectations," said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and CEO. "While we were disappointed with our overall financial performance for the year, we remained within our leverage covenants and established a path forward to return the Company to acceptable levels of profitability. As we look to the year ahead, we are committed to further improving our operating and financial performance by capitalizing on the strengths of the U.S. Consumer business and right-sizing Hawthorne for the realities of today. We will prioritize more profitable product mixes along with front-loading our marketing and promotional activities to drive early consumer traffic in close coordination with our retailer partners. At the same time, we are taking decisive actions across the organization with the goal of effectively managing leverage and creating stronger conditions for the long-term success of our business."
electrek.co
Nikola Q3 2022 results: 63 Tre BEVs delivered, $24M in revenue, $100M in gross proceeds
Nikola Corporation continues to show growth as an EV startup still recovering from the wrongdoings of its defamed founder, reporting increases Tre BEV deliveries and revenue according to its Q3 2022 report. With expansions to its current US manufacturing facility and additional footprints on the way, Nikola continues to distance itself from its turbulent past.
teslarati.com
Nikola posts Q3 earnings beat fueled by Tre deliveries, energy business
Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) posted an earnings beat for Q3 by beating Wall Street consensus estimates. The company’s better-than-expected quarter was fueled by a continuance of production output and deliveries of the Tre battery-electric semi-truck, along with numerous developments in the company’s planned buildout of hydrogen dispensing stations. Nikola...
wealthbriefingasia.com
SEI's Net Income Slides On Voluntary Separation Programme; Revenues Dip
The firm took a one-off charge from its programme aimed at long-tenured employees, and it cost $57 million. SEI Investments Company, the US investments and tech solutions business, last week reported a 55 per cent slump in net income to $61.7 million in the three months to end-September, while revenues slipped by 3 per cent year-on-year to $471.3 million.
energynow.ca
Factors Western Can Partner with Lenders to Maintain a Healthy Cashflow
With interest rates on the rise and speculation of a recession in the near future, companies may need to look for alternative financing methods to maintain a healthy cash flow. Over the years, Factors Western has partnered with many different types of lenders to help compliment the current facilities they...
freightwaves.com
Uber Freight’s EBITDA barely positive in Q3
Quarter-to-quarter comparisons on the financial performance of digital brokerage Uber Freight are limited in their value now, as the review would be looking at Uber Freight before it acquired Transplace and Uber Freight after the deal was closed just about a year ago. But sequential comparisons are significant. And by...
Benzinga
Delek Logistics Partners: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Delek Logistics Partners DKL. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 99 cents per share. On Thursday, Delek Logistics Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 99 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
