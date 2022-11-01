Nearly 22,000 jobs and $8.6 billion: The impact of oil and gas (and Alberta) on Atlantic Canada’s economy

Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
German Industry Curbed Gas Demand by a Fifth in Crisis - Study
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industry cut its gas consumption by nearly a fifth last month, sustainability experts said on Tuesday, after a plunge in Russian gas exports sparked a continent-wide energy crisis that led to soaring energy prices. Releasing a working paper that assessed savings measures to date and also...
energynow.ca
Cenovus and Imperial Oil See Canadian Crude Weakness Into 2023
Canadian heavy oil’s discount to the US benchmark widened Wednesday as the heads of two oil sands producers said weak prices may linger into next year.Western Canadian Select’s discount in Alberta to West Texas Intermediate widened 25 cents to $30 a barrel, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That approached levels seen last month, when the discount reached its widest in five years. The wider-than-normal spread is caused by a multitude of factors and could persist into 2023, Cenovus Energy Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Pourbaix said Wednesday in an earnings call, echoing the sentiment expressed last week by Imperial Oil Ltd. CEO Brad Corson.
Suncor Fort Hills deal hints at new strategy for Canada oil sands mine replacement
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy's (SU.TO) acquisition of a larger stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project is a sign that Canada's second-largest oil company is looking for alternatives to extending the life of its biggest mine, which has run into political obstacles, industry observers said.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
agupdate.com
Oil companies to blame for fuel prices
OPINION Around the globe people are feeling the pain of inflation. The main contributor is gas and diesel prices. In the current global economy goods are moved across America as well as around the world. The price increase in fuel has led to a spike in the cost of everything we produce and buy.
energynow.ca
Now Anti-Oil Pipeline Groups Oppose Carbon Capture Pipelines Because They Extend the Life of Oil
Environmental non-profit Sierra Club and progressive group Bold Alliance are working alongside local organizations to aid property owners across five Midwest states, and are applying lessons learned in their past campaigns, they told Reuters. Their involvement suggests a big battle lies ahead for the Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil Finds Oil Two More Times In Guyana
ExxonMobil has made discoveries at the Sailfin-1 and Yarrow-1 wells in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has made discoveries at the Sailfin-1 and Yarrow-1 wells in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, adding to its extensive portfolio of development opportunities. ExxonMobil has made more than 30 discoveries on...
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
West accused of double standards over oil and gas exploration in DRC
Calls by countries such as UK and US to halt auction for drilling permits in the world’s second-largest rainforest branded ‘galling’
NOLA.com
Charlie Melancon: Natural gas booms in Louisiana, if U.S. rules will let us develop it
Despite the political headwinds from Washington against fossil fuels in recent months, natural gas has proven to be remarkably resilient. American businesses still produce more oil and natural gas than any other country in the world, and just this year, America became the top exporter of liquefied natural gas. This...
rigzone.com
Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
European gas-fired power generation is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Gas-fired power generation, which is currently part of Europe’s electricity backbone, is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Rystad Energy research shows...
Biden floats tax on oil companies that don't lower pump prices, increase production
Days before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden went after energy producers for raking in profits instead of lowering pump prices.
pgjonline.com
Higher LNG Exports May Turbocharge US Energy Transition
LITTLETON, Colorado (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. "freedom gas" are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices. Total U.S. LNG exports jumped...
New York and New England start RATIONING heating oil before winter as stockpiles slump by 70% and fears rise that families will be left in the cold
Heating oil suppliers in the Northeast and New England have begun rationing the key fuel ahead of winter, after stockpiles dropped to a third of their normal levels. Concerns are rising that supply shortages and soaring prices will leave families in the cold this winter, particularly in New England, which is more reliant on heating oil than other parts of the country.
MoneyWatch: Europe sees surplus of natural gas
After fears of a cold winter for many Europeans, the continent is now facing a surplus of natural gas resources. Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the situation.
US News and World Report
Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 Cruise Past Estimates on Fuel Demand Surge
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 posted quarterly profits which cruised past Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. refiners to benefit from robust fuel demand and margins amid tight supplies. U.S. refiners are posting strong profits with refineries running at record levels this year, strong export demand...
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
