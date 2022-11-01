Read full article on original website
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
volusia.org
It's time to fall back!
You know the old saying, “Spring forward, fall back.” It reminds us to turn our clocks ahead in the spring and back in the fall. This year, standard time resumes at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, so you should turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
ormondbeachobserver.com
DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
mynews13.com
Dezerland Action Park to offer drive-thru holiday lights show
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Action Park Orlando is adding a drive-thru light show for the holidays. Dezerland Action Park Orlando to offer a drive-thru light show this holiday season. Christmas Nights in Lights will be a mile long and feature 1.5 million lights. The experience will cost $45 per...
Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November
Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering a new drive-thru holiday light show for Floridians to enjoy while in the safety of their own vehicle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1. The park, located on International Drive, is featuring a new immersive light show attraction, known as “Christmas Nights in Lights”.
Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
mynews13.com
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
WESH
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
Orange County to give away 9,000 traps to help zap growing mosquito numbers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Standing water from Hurricane Ian is causing a big jump in the number of mosquitoes buzzing around Central Florida. But Orange County has a plan to curb the pesky insects by giving away 9,000 mosquito traps to the public. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
palmcoastobserver.com
Hammock Dunes just spent $700,000 on dune restoration — and then Hurricane Ian washed it away
The Hammock Dunes home owner's association just spent $700,000 to replace their dunes, only to lose them again in Hurricane Ian. But, Greg Davis, president of Hammock Dunes Owners Association, said the problem is not that they lost the dunes, but that they can't get any financial help to maintain them without a county beach management program.
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
click orlando
What The Honk: This is a lot
ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
WESH
Federal rate hike’s impact on Orlando housing market
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again Wednesday. And while the goal is to reign inflation in, it means you'll be paying more for credit cards and mortgage rates. A local realtor explains what this could mean for our housing market. Chris Creegan is a broker...
aroundosceola.com
Boaters be warned — new Lake Toho shoal near Shingle Creek, thanks to Ian
Osceola County has announced that heavy flows on Shingle Creek from Hurricane Ian have resulted in a new shoal at the mouth of Shingle Creek within Lake Tohopekaliga. As of last week, the shoal was one foot below the lake water level, so boaters are asked to use caution. Caution...
click orlando
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
