Longwood, FL

It's time to fall back!

You know the old saying, “Spring forward, fall back.” It reminds us to turn our clocks ahead in the spring and back in the fall. This year, standard time resumes at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, so you should turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County

On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Dezerland Action Park to offer drive-thru holiday lights show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Action Park Orlando is adding a drive-thru light show for the holidays. Dezerland Action Park Orlando to offer a drive-thru light show this holiday season. Christmas Nights in Lights will be a mile long and feature 1.5 million lights. The experience will cost $45 per...
ORLANDO, FL
Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
What The Honk: This is a lot

ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
Federal rate hike’s impact on Orlando housing market

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again Wednesday. And while the goal is to reign inflation in, it means you'll be paying more for credit cards and mortgage rates. A local realtor explains what this could mean for our housing market. Chris Creegan is a broker...
ORLANDO, FL
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
WINTER SPRINGS, FL

