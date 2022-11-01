Read full article on original website
Related
KIII TV3
How close is the race for Texas governor? According to these experts, closer than the polls suggest
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
KIII TV3
Cold front brings risk of storms for South Texas tonight, dry and pleasant Saturday ahead
Storms are possible between 8 PM and 3 AM in the Coastal Bend. Cooler temperatures are in place for Saturday.
Comments / 0