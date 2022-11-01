Read full article on original website
savannahceo.com
Shots & Headshots is Back for the 4th Year in a Row
What started as a small idea to raise money for United Way of the Coastal Empire, Somi Benson-Jaja is elated at how much this event has grown each year. “As a small business owner, it’s important to give back, and the United Way is a wonderful organization. Each year they break their own fundraising goals, which is what inspires me to continue to break my own annually. Last year we raised just over $3,000.00, and the goal for this year is to raise at least $4,000.00.”
savannahceo.com
David Maraniss to Close Savannah Book Festival
The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) announces their closing address headliner: David Maraniss, New York Times bestselling author and Associate Editor at The Washington Post. He is a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and won a Pulitzer for National Reporting for his 1992 coverage of then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton. David is known for outstanding biographies, including When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vincent Lombardi, Clemente: The Passion and Grace of Baseball’s Last Hero, First in His Class: The Biography of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama: The Story. His book They Marched into Sunlight: War and Peace Vietnam and America October 1967 was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
savannahceo.com
Elizabeth Summerell on the Junior League's of Savannah Upcoming Thrift Sale
Elizabeth Summerell of the Junior League talks about their upcoming Thrift Sale to help raise money for the organization. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
savannahceo.com
Savannah Technical College Foundation celebrates 2022 Tribute to Community STARs
Savannah Technical College Foundation celebrated 23 community stars on Friday, October 28, 2022, when more than 200 people gathered for its Tribute to Community STARs event. The 16th annual event has recognized 300+ people for their service and dedication in the community or at work. Executive Chef and Co-Founder of...
savannahceo.com
Georgia Historical Society to Appoint Historian and Award-Winning Author Annette Gordon-Reed as Dooley Distinguished Fellow
On November 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society will host a public program with one of the nation’s leading historians, Annette Gordon-Reed. The evening’s program will feature a conversation with Gordon-Reed about the research and reception of her landmark work, including The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family (winner of the Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009 and the National Book Award in 2008), Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy, and On Juneteenth, her latest book.
savannahceo.com
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
savannahceo.com
SCA Awarded Highest Possible Rating by the Georgia Accrediting Commission
Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) has been awarded the highest possible rating by the Georgia Accrediting Commission (GAC). This independent inspection and review of schools takes place every five years and SCA was ‘accredited with quality’ in the elementary, middle and high schools. The GAC commented, “SCA is a great investment and continues to be good stewards of Chatham County’s taxpayer dollars by delivering excellence both in the classroom and our community.”
savannahceo.com
City and Partners Set to Break Ground on Dundee Cottages
The City of Savannah will break ground on the Dundee Cottages project Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Dundee and Aberdeen St. This project will develop vacant City land to construct 40 new cottages for permanent supportive housing and a residential service building for persons experiencing homelessness.
savannahceo.com
SouthCoast Health Pediatrics in Richmond Hill Now Located at Practice’s Richmond Hill Campus
SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, announced that the SouthCoast Health Pediatrics in Richmond Hill has relocated to the SouthCoast Health Richmond Hill campus (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The new location offers state-of-the-art equipment, access to X-ray and lab services on the campus, and ample parking, ensuring patients receive the same high level of service.
savannahceo.com
Associated General Contractors of Georgia to Hold Skills Challenge for Future Workforce on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC) will hold its 2nd Annual Southeast Skills Challenge on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, check-in starting at 8:30AM with the competitions to commence at 10AM. Through major support from Ace Electric, Inc., West Construction Company and Choate Construction, the event is poised to set the bar high for future workforce development initiatives.
savannahceo.com
Colony Bank Names Katharine Miller Mortgage Loan Originator
Colony Bank today announced the addition of Katharine Miller as Mortgage Loan Originator in the Savannah area. Miller has six years of banking experience, most recently serving as a Mortgage Loan Originator for Great Oaks Bank. Prior experience also includes serving as Financial Center Lending Officer at Bank of America, Home Loan Advisor for Ally Financial, and Home Mortgage Consultant for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where she was also a part of the Leadership Development Counsel.
savannahceo.com
HunterMaclean Honored with Thirteen First-Tier Rankings in U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2023 “Best Law Firms”
HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, was honored to be recognized with thirteen first-tier rankings in the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” The complete list of rankings is published on the U.S. News website.
savannahceo.com
Colonial Terminals Announces Acquisition of IMTT's Savannah Terminals
Colonial Terminals, Inc., a division of Savannah-based Colonial Group, Inc., acquired two liquid terminals owned and operated by International-Matex Tank Terminals. The facilities are located on the Savannah River and have approximately two million barrels of storage capacity supported by marine, rail, and truck access into the fast-growing Southeastern United States.
