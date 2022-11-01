ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
kitco.com

Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
energynow.ca

Oil Drops as More Rate Hikes Overshadow Tightening Fuel Market

Oil fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will go higher than earlier projected, overshadowing tightening supply. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $89 a barrel after rising 4% over the previous two sessions. Powell said it’s “very premature to be thinking about pausing” after the Fed hiked rates again by 75 basis points. The dollar jumped, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive.
energynow.ca

Oil Pares Gain in Rangebound Trading Ahead of Fed Decision

(Bloomberg) Oil traded near $88 a barrel ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision and after an industry report pointed to another big decline in US crude inventories.West Texas Intermediate futures pared an earlier gain to trade little changed with prices stuck in a $12 band over the last month. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles shrunk by 6.53 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data.The market will be keenly watching an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve later Wednesday to gauge the outlook for demand. The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row. As traders look for clues about the pace of economic growth, container shipping giant Maersk said Europe was close to a recession.
Reuters

Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
rigzone.com

Oil Set For Monthly Gain Ahead Of OPEC+ Output Cut

Oil edged lower as weak economic data from China fanned concerns about energy demand, but it was still set for the first monthly advance since May on OPEC+'s planned supply cuts. — Oil edged lower as weak economic data from China fanned concerns about energy demand, but it was still set for the first monthly advance since May on OPEC+’s planned supply cuts.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Reuters

Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 2, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending higher on its short-term time frames but closing in on the top of its ascending channel, presenting a countertrend opportunity. If resistance around $91-92 per barrel holds, another dip to nearby support levels might follow. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to...
kalkinemedia.com

Oil prices slip before expected Fed rate hike, U.S. crude stockpiles seen falling

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped in and out of positive territory on Wednesday before an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but found a floor as market participants weighed falling U.S. crude stockpiles and European sanctions on Russian barrels starting in December. Brent crude dipped 15 cents, or...

