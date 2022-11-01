Read full article on original website
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says the Fed will pivot from interest rate hikes 'sooner rather than later' to help stocks rally by his predicted 6%
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson expects the Federal Reserve to end its tightening campaign soon. That could lift the S&P 500 by 6% to 4,150 points, according to Wilson. The next Fed meeting is "critical for the rally to continue, pause or even end completely," he said. Several market indicators including...
Stocks could rally 25%, and GOP gains in midterm elections could spur lower inflation, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rally as much as 25% as the Federal Reserve has already tightened financial conditions, Fundstrat said. That supports the case for a softening in Fed rate hikes, potentially boosting stocks more than the rally in July, according to a note. Meanwhile, GOP wins in the midterm election may...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
10-year Treasury yield turns higher after Fed's Powell says rates will go higher than expected
Treasury yields swung wildly Wednesday as traders tried to decipher the Federal Reserve's message on its tightening path after the central bank approved another big rate hike. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equaling 0.01%. Treasurys. The Fed on Wednesday approved a fourth consecutive three-quarter...
Oil Drops as More Rate Hikes Overshadow Tightening Fuel Market
Oil fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will go higher than earlier projected, overshadowing tightening supply. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $89 a barrel after rising 4% over the previous two sessions. Powell said it’s “very premature to be thinking about pausing” after the Fed hiked rates again by 75 basis points. The dollar jumped, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive.
Oil Pares Gain in Rangebound Trading Ahead of Fed Decision
(Bloomberg) Oil traded near $88 a barrel ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision and after an industry report pointed to another big decline in US crude inventories.West Texas Intermediate futures pared an earlier gain to trade little changed with prices stuck in a $12 band over the last month. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles shrunk by 6.53 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data.The market will be keenly watching an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve later Wednesday to gauge the outlook for demand. The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row. As traders look for clues about the pace of economic growth, container shipping giant Maersk said Europe was close to a recession.
Asian benchmarks higher as markets await Fed rate moves
Asian shares are mostly higher ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Dow falls 505 point after Fed delivers another big rate hike and Powell signals commitment to inflation fight
Stocks dropped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered another 75 basis point rate hike. It's the fourth hike of that size this year as the central bank scrambles to tame inflation. Fed comments hinted at softer rate hikes, but Powell reiterated the central bank's committement to taming inflation. US...
Oil Set For Monthly Gain Ahead Of OPEC+ Output Cut
Oil edged lower as weak economic data from China fanned concerns about energy demand, but it was still set for the first monthly advance since May on OPEC+'s planned supply cuts. — Oil edged lower as weak economic data from China fanned concerns about energy demand, but it was still set for the first monthly advance since May on OPEC+’s planned supply cuts.
Fed delivers big rate hike, signals possible smaller increases ahead
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far.
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Bear Market Rally…or Oversold Bounce?
The S&P 500 (SPY) is up more than 10% over the last 2 weeks, and it’s confirmation that this is more of a ‘bear market rally’ rather than an oversold...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 2, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending higher on its short-term time frames but closing in on the top of its ascending channel, presenting a countertrend opportunity. If resistance around $91-92 per barrel holds, another dip to nearby support levels might follow. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to...
Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:03 p.m. Eastern. The...
Oil prices slip before expected Fed rate hike, U.S. crude stockpiles seen falling
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped in and out of positive territory on Wednesday before an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but found a floor as market participants weighed falling U.S. crude stockpiles and European sanctions on Russian barrels starting in December. Brent crude dipped 15 cents, or...
