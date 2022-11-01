Read full article on original website
Related
energynow.ca
Surge Energy Inc. Announces a $245 Million ($200 Million Net) Strategic Core Area Acquisition and Financings; Anticipated 14% Dividend Increase; Increased 2022 Production Rate Exit Guidance; and Preliminary 2023 Estimates
Surge has agreed to purchase the Assets for gross proceeds of $245 million (the “Purchase Price”) with an effective date of May 1, 2022, payable to Enerplus by way of an estimated $165 million of cash, $45 million in estimated interim period adjustments, and $35 million of equity in the form of common shares of SGY (“Common Shares”) issued from treasury to Enerplus.
energynow.ca
Surge Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial & Operating Results; And An Operations Update On Strong Drilling Results In Se Saskatchewan / Sparky Core Areas
Surge’s Board and Management continue to be optimistic on the outlook for crude oil prices, based on a historically tight physical market, ongoing geopolitical issues, and the significant underinvestment in the energy industry over the past several years. During the third quarter of 2022, Surge delivered cash flow from...
energynow.ca
Alberta Carbon Market Woos Speculators as Asset Manager Piles In
A carbon market in Canada’s oil-rich Alberta province is getting an injection of speculative money from an asset manager jockeying to become a top investor on a platform dominated by energy firms. Durum Capital Inc. agreed to boost its holdings of carbon credits to more than 400,000 from 22,000...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
energynow.ca
Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results and 2023 Budget Guidance
Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2022) – Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) (“Gear” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following third quarter operating update to shareholders and 2023 budget guidance. Gear’s Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended September 30, 2022 are available for review on Gear’s website at www.gearenergy.com and on www.sedar.com.
energynow.ca
Obsidian Energy Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results
Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2022) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) announces that we expect to release our third quarter 2022 financial and operational results before North American markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. In addition, the third quarter management’s discussion and analysis and the unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on our website at www.obsidianenergy.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov on or about the same date.
energynow.ca
Pandell’s Automated Invoice-to-Pay Vendor Portal Software Solution Sees More than 200% Market Growth in Canadian Oil & Gas Sector Over 3 Years
Upstream Energy Operators and Field Service Companies Have Rapidly Adopted Pandell’s Vendor Invoicing Software with its Online Billing Portal and Direct-from-Source Data Validation. The number of energy service companies subscribing to Pandell’s cloud-based vendor portal software, Pandell VP, has surged 218% over the last three years, with more than...
energynow.ca
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Sun has over 25 years of experience in the Oil industry, including but not limited to project management, engineering & construction, asset reliability, heavy oil operation, production engineering and reservoir engineering. Prior to joining Sunshine, Mr. Sun has worked with PetroChina Canada for 10 years. He was a senior...
energynow.ca
Oil Drops as More Rate Hikes Overshadow Tightening Fuel Market
Oil fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will go higher than earlier projected, overshadowing tightening supply. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $89 a barrel after rising 4% over the previous two sessions. Powell said it’s “very premature to be thinking about pausing” after the Fed hiked rates again by 75 basis points. The dollar jumped, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive.
energynow.ca
Factors Western Can Partner with Lenders to Maintain a Healthy Cashflow
With interest rates on the rise and speculation of a recession in the near future, companies may need to look for alternative financing methods to maintain a healthy cash flow. Over the years, Factors Western has partnered with many different types of lenders to help compliment the current facilities they...
energynow.ca
Manufacturers Push for Canadian Response to US Green Incentives
Canadian manufacturers urged Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to deliver a robust response to new US incentives on clean energy and critical mineral production in her budget update this week. “It’s absolutely critical,” said Brian Kingston, CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association. “We need to see a strong signal in...
energynow.ca
Canadian Natural reports Q3 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit of $2.81 billion, up from $2.20 billion a year earlier. The oilsands company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 85 cents per share, up from its previous dividend of 75 cents per share.
energynow.ca
Schachter’s Eye on Energy: President Biden’s Election Ploy Of An Energy Excess Profits Tax A Week Before The US Midterm Elections Buoys Energy Prices.
Each week Josef Schachter gives you his insights into global events, price forecasts and the fundamentals of the energy sector. Josef offers a twice monthly Black Gold newsletter covering the general energy market and 33 energy, energy service and pipeline & infrastructure companies with regular updates. We also hold quarterly webinars and provide Action BUY and SELL Alerts for paid subscribers. Learn more.
energynow.ca
Natural gas firms warn clock ticking on Montney shale deal with First Nations
New well licenses in the B.C. Montney have been frozen since last year, when a landmark B.C. Supreme Court decision ruled in favour of a claim from the Blueberry River First Nation that the cumulative impacts of natural resource exploration and development had damaged their traditional territory. The court agreed...
energynow.ca
Cenovus and Imperial Oil See Canadian Crude Weakness Into 2023
Canadian heavy oil’s discount to the US benchmark widened Wednesday as the heads of two oil sands producers said weak prices may linger into next year.Western Canadian Select’s discount in Alberta to West Texas Intermediate widened 25 cents to $30 a barrel, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That approached levels seen last month, when the discount reached its widest in five years. The wider-than-normal spread is caused by a multitude of factors and could persist into 2023, Cenovus Energy Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Pourbaix said Wednesday in an earnings call, echoing the sentiment expressed last week by Imperial Oil Ltd. CEO Brad Corson.
energynow.ca
Suncor reports net loss in third quarter as it takes writedown on Fort Hills
CALGARY — Suncor Inc. says it recorded a net loss of $609 million in the third quarter as it took a writedown of $3.4 billion against its share of the Fort Hills oilsands mine. The net loss, which works out to 45 cents per common share, is in contrast...
energynow.ca
Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit as Oil Prices Surge
(Bloomberg) Saudi Aramco reported its second-highest earnings as a listed company thanks to a surge in oil and gas prices, though its refined fuels and chemicals business was hit by the global economic slowdown.The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm kept its dividend — the world’s largest — unchanged at $18.8 billion for the third quarter, despite generating record free cashflow of $45 billion. Its gearing ratio, a measure of net debt to equity, turned negative for the first time since early 2020, underscoring the sharp improvement in business conditions for Aramco since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
energynow.ca
THE VEERUM SOLUTION: Minimize The Time Taken To Sequence Maintenance Tasks To Deliver A Constraint-Free Plan
Remote legacy assets operating outside a data aggregated environment do not have a reliable tool for asset stakeholders to collaborate on for operations and maintenance activities. Maintenance planners and project teams often are working on silo’d data-sets, and constantly need to travel to site to confirm site conditions. With the cost of data capture dropping as new technology is deployed on remote assets, asset owners have the opportunity to adopt new innovative solutions to keep up with industry trends. Suppliers are often more agile and quicker to implement any advantage to improve economics, and the clients must maintain the technological pace in order to realize the benefits. Regulators are also demanding improved monitoring and data verification from the Operators which can be easily compiled, verified and reported through VEERUM’s O&M Solution.
energynow.ca
CRITICAL BUILDING BLOCK: Oil and Gas Demand to Stay Strong Through 2050, a ‘Building Block’ of Our World
The latest outlook for energy demand to 2050 underscores Canada’s opportunity to supply responsibly produced oil and gas as the world works to reduce emissions. In all three scenarios published Oct. 27 by the International Energy Agency (IEA), oil and gas remain critical long into the future. “Even in the net zero carbon scenario of the International Energy Agency by 2050, oil and gas are still significant energy resources,” said Daniel Yergin, leading energy analyst and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, on an Oct. 26 podcast hosted by the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institute thinktank.
energynow.ca
UAE Energy Minister Says Oil Industry’s in Long-Term ‘Decline Mode’
Oil is clearly in long-term “decline mode,” according to the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s biggest exporters of the commodity. “To assume oil is going to be there forever is wishful thinking,” Suhail al Mazrouei said in a speech at the Adipec energy conference in Abu Dhabi. “No matter how much we defend it, it’s in decline mode.”
Comments / 0