Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Biden's threatened windfall tax on oil company profits could backfire and drive up crude prices, Larry Summers warns
Ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said a windfall tax on oil majors would backfire, lifting prices. President Joe Biden has called on energy companies to boost production or pay a windfall tax. Summers said the tax would actually drive crude prices higher as it discourages investment. President Joe Biden's threatened windfall...
OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s...
CNBC
BP rakes in quarterly profit of $8.2 billion as oil majors post another round of bumper earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
energynow.ca
Oil Drops as More Rate Hikes Overshadow Tightening Fuel Market
Oil fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will go higher than earlier projected, overshadowing tightening supply. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $89 a barrel after rising 4% over the previous two sessions. Powell said it’s “very premature to be thinking about pausing” after the Fed hiked rates again by 75 basis points. The dollar jumped, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Oil prices could trade above $120 next year - but extremely low diesel inventories pose an even bigger concern, top energy analyst says
Oil prices could climb back to $100 this year and trade above $120 in 2023 as a looming, unpredictable winter arrives while energy stockpiles shrink, according to top analyst Amrita Sen of Energy Aspects — but the diesel shortage is a more pressing issue. "We are expecting [oil] prices...
energynow.ca
OPEC Output Steady Last Month After Group Pledged Symbolic Cut
(Bloomberg) OPEC’s crude production held steady last month after the group pledged a symbolic cutback to stabilize market sentiment. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries increased daily output by 30,000 barrels to 29.98 million barrels in October, according to a Bloomberg survey. It had agreed to make a token...
ConocoPhillips doubles down on investor returns after bumper oil and gas profits
Nov 3 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, extending a string of bumper earnings from global oil producers benefiting from higher energy prices and robust demand, and sweetened its share repurchase plan to $45 billion.
marinelink.com
Core Profit Surges Tenfold at Oil Tanker Firm Euronav
Euronav's core profit was more than ten times higher in the third quarter than in the same period last year as the recovery in large crude tanker freight rates accelerated, the Belgian oil tanker and storage operator said on Thursday. The crude shipping market, which has battled with low earnings...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices slip before expected Fed rate hike, U.S. crude stockpiles seen falling
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped in and out of positive territory on Wednesday before an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but found a floor as market participants weighed falling U.S. crude stockpiles and European sanctions on Russian barrels starting in December. Brent crude dipped 15 cents, or...
