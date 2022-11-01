Read full article on original website
savannahceo.com
Associated General Contractors of Georgia to Hold Skills Challenge for Future Workforce on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC) will hold its 2nd Annual Southeast Skills Challenge on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, check-in starting at 8:30AM with the competitions to commence at 10AM. Through major support from Ace Electric, Inc., West Construction Company and Choate Construction, the event is poised to set the bar high for future workforce development initiatives.
savannahceo.com
Georgia Tech Savannah to host Learners & Leaders Event on Nov. 29
Georgia Tech Savannah is slated to host the next event in its Learners & Leaders series from 8 – 9:30 a.m., with breakfast and networking commencing at 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The seminar, Becoming an Employer of Choice – Recruiting and Retaining Employees, is a hybrid event. Participants can attend in-person at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle, or join virtually.
Savannah Tribune
Barbara White Williams Memorial Scholarship Awarded
It is with great pleasure to announce that the Domestic Violence Fundraiser held through Savannah State University was a success. The monies were raised to fund the Barbara White Williams Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was awarded on Friday October 21, 2022 to Paris Thompson. With your help and support $4950 was raised $4,950 and the reserved money from last year bringing the total to date for 2022 to $8,994.65.
savannahceo.com
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Savannah Tribune
Carver State Bank Unveils Strategies For Bridging The Financial Wealth Gap Between Black & White Families
While the Federal Reserve Board and other national leaders continue to grapple with inflation, financial institutions on the local and state levels are also called upon to step up their efforts to improve the quality of services in these regards. The Carver State Bank has accepted the invitation of the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) to share with the Savannah Area community what it has on the drawing board to address some of the current obstacles hindering economic growth and prosperity, including but not limited to inflation in general, access to capital, small and minority-owned business development, affordable housing, and other concerns.
savannahceo.com
Shots & Headshots is Back for the 4th Year in a Row
What started as a small idea to raise money for United Way of the Coastal Empire, Somi Benson-Jaja is elated at how much this event has grown each year. “As a small business owner, it’s important to give back, and the United Way is a wonderful organization. Each year they break their own fundraising goals, which is what inspires me to continue to break my own annually. Last year we raised just over $3,000.00, and the goal for this year is to raise at least $4,000.00.”
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah movie studio developer sued
Lawsuit alleges Savannah movie studio developer breached contract. A local commercial real estate firm is seeking damages in a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed Oct. 25 against StudioSavannah, LLC, the developer of the proposed 30-acre sound stage and movie production space, dubbed KAT-5 Studios, in the western limits of Savannah. Savannah-based Development...
savannahceo.com
HunterMaclean Honored with Thirteen First-Tier Rankings in U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2023 “Best Law Firms”
HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, was honored to be recognized with thirteen first-tier rankings in the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” The complete list of rankings is published on the U.S. News website.
wtoc.com
Property taxes in Liberty County are set to increase
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Liberty County, you could soon see an increase in your property taxes. The Board of Commissioners is in the process of increasing their millage rate. “Over the past five years, the commissioners have made a commitment to public safety.”. This includes the...
savannahceo.com
SouthCoast Health Pediatrics in Richmond Hill Now Located at Practice’s Richmond Hill Campus
SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, announced that the SouthCoast Health Pediatrics in Richmond Hill has relocated to the SouthCoast Health Richmond Hill campus (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The new location offers state-of-the-art equipment, access to X-ray and lab services on the campus, and ample parking, ensuring patients receive the same high level of service.
savannahceo.com
Colonial Terminals Announces Acquisition of IMTT's Savannah Terminals
Colonial Terminals, Inc., a division of Savannah-based Colonial Group, Inc., acquired two liquid terminals owned and operated by International-Matex Tank Terminals. The facilities are located on the Savannah River and have approximately two million barrels of storage capacity supported by marine, rail, and truck access into the fast-growing Southeastern United States.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. community challenges rezoning proposal
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A community in Effingham County wants commissioners to reject a company’s rezoning request for a surface mining operation near their neighborhood. Effingham residents near McCall Road and Racepath Road showed up to a commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday night. The proposal on the table...
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. commissioners voted to pass new benefits plan for county employees
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Cities and counties everywhere find themselves competing for good employees. It can turn into a bidding war when it comes to benefits. Tuesday, Bulloch County commissioners voted to pass a new plan for their staff. County leaders say they have to find the happy medium of...
savannahceo.com
Georgia Historical Society to Appoint Historian and Award-Winning Author Annette Gordon-Reed as Dooley Distinguished Fellow
On November 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society will host a public program with one of the nation’s leading historians, Annette Gordon-Reed. The evening’s program will feature a conversation with Gordon-Reed about the research and reception of her landmark work, including The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family (winner of the Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009 and the National Book Award in 2008), Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy, and On Juneteenth, her latest book.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
wtoc.com
New mental health facility for veterans, military families opens in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Georgia’s newest mental health facility serving veterans and military families is now open in Hinesville. This is the 22nd clinic that the Cohen Veterans Network with Aspire Health Partners has, but it’s the only one in the state of Georgia. Veterans, active-duty service...
WJCL
Lowe's Hiring Event :85 jobs available
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Lowe's is making it easy for anyone to start a career with them, hiring full-time operations team members for day, night and weekend shifts. Candidates 18+ will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
savannahceo.com
Colony Bank Names Katharine Miller Mortgage Loan Originator
Colony Bank today announced the addition of Katharine Miller as Mortgage Loan Originator in the Savannah area. Miller has six years of banking experience, most recently serving as a Mortgage Loan Originator for Great Oaks Bank. Prior experience also includes serving as Financial Center Lending Officer at Bank of America, Home Loan Advisor for Ally Financial, and Home Mortgage Consultant for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where she was also a part of the Leadership Development Counsel.
WJCL
Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
savannahceo.com
City and Partners Set to Break Ground on Dundee Cottages
The City of Savannah will break ground on the Dundee Cottages project Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Dundee and Aberdeen St. This project will develop vacant City land to construct 40 new cottages for permanent supportive housing and a residential service building for persons experiencing homelessness.
