While the Federal Reserve Board and other national leaders continue to grapple with inflation, financial institutions on the local and state levels are also called upon to step up their efforts to improve the quality of services in these regards. The Carver State Bank has accepted the invitation of the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) to share with the Savannah Area community what it has on the drawing board to address some of the current obstacles hindering economic growth and prosperity, including but not limited to inflation in general, access to capital, small and minority-owned business development, affordable housing, and other concerns.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO