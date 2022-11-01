Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
Related
savannahceo.com
Georgia Historical Society to Appoint Historian and Award-Winning Author Annette Gordon-Reed as Dooley Distinguished Fellow
On November 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society will host a public program with one of the nation’s leading historians, Annette Gordon-Reed. The evening’s program will feature a conversation with Gordon-Reed about the research and reception of her landmark work, including The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family (winner of the Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009 and the National Book Award in 2008), Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy, and On Juneteenth, her latest book.
Savannah Tribune
2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception the 203 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
savannahceo.com
HSF Welcomes New York Experts From ‘Hinge Neighbors’ At Nov. 1 Annual Meeting
Historic Savannah Foundation is hosting its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Savannah Repertory Theatre located at 402 East Broughton St. The evening’s speakers, Suzanne Mayer and Shawn Dunwoody from Hinge Neighbors, will speak about their efforts to reconnect the neighborhoods long separated by the Inner Loop North in Rochester, New York.
savannahceo.com
November at the Mighty Eighth
For more information please contact Denise in the Education Department at dtamayo@mightyeighth.org or 912-988-1832. “The Last Mission of the Wham Bam Boys: Courage, Tragedy, and Justice in World War II”. By Gregory A. Freeman. Saturday, November 12 │ 11AM ET. at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air...
Savannah Tribune
Barbara White Williams Memorial Scholarship Awarded
It is with great pleasure to announce that the Domestic Violence Fundraiser held through Savannah State University was a success. The monies were raised to fund the Barbara White Williams Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was awarded on Friday October 21, 2022 to Paris Thompson. With your help and support $4950 was raised $4,950 and the reserved money from last year bringing the total to date for 2022 to $8,994.65.
Anything but a ghost tour: Savannah Dark History Tour serves up frights through facts, not fiction
Attorney by day, historical tour guide by night, Brandon Carter eschews ghost stories in favor of “things that actually happened” throughout Savannah's morbid history. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. When Brandon Carter moved to Savannah a few years ago, he thought his tour guide days were behind him. The...
wtoc.com
Rep. Carl Gilliard selected as Grand Marshal for Savannah’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Carl Gilliard will serve as one of the grand marshals for the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Savannah. “As a Savannah native, this parade is one of my favorite traditions, so I am honored to serve as a leader for one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation,” said Rep. Gilliard. “I look forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as marching through the streets in an effort to stand up against racism and discrimination.”
JamBase
Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah
Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
savannahceo.com
Savannah Technical College Foundation celebrates 2022 Tribute to Community STARs
Savannah Technical College Foundation celebrated 23 community stars on Friday, October 28, 2022, when more than 200 people gathered for its Tribute to Community STARs event. The 16th annual event has recognized 300+ people for their service and dedication in the community or at work. Executive Chef and Co-Founder of...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Beaches Near Savannah Georgia
A 20-minute drive from downtown Savannah, Tybee Island is one of the best places to enjoy a day at the beach. You can spend the whole day in the sun, swim, or surf as you want the white sand and calm, mild waves of the Atlantic. For more adventure, head to Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where you can check out the many shops and restaurants. You can also take advantage of its ice cream and restroom facilities.
savannahceo.com
Shots & Headshots is Back for the 4th Year in a Row
What started as a small idea to raise money for United Way of the Coastal Empire, Somi Benson-Jaja is elated at how much this event has grown each year. “As a small business owner, it’s important to give back, and the United Way is a wonderful organization. Each year they break their own fundraising goals, which is what inspires me to continue to break my own annually. Last year we raised just over $3,000.00, and the goal for this year is to raise at least $4,000.00.”
wgac.com
Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina
Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
wtoc.com
Historic St. Philip Church’s ‘Wild and Crazy Auction’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shop, celebrate and just have some fun Saturday at the Historic St. Philip Church’s “Wild and Crazy Auction.’’ Items for men, women, children, the home and more will be available at huge discounts.
blufftontoday.com
Art imitating life? Controversial Murder Mystery Ball in Hampton draws crowd from Georgia, SC
Despite opposition from local government officials after Murder Mystery ball drew similarities to the Murdaugh murders, it sold out and drew participants from as far away as Atlanta and Fort Mill. Despite opposition from local government officials and outrage from some on social media, the Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball in...
WJCL
Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
Excitement builds as dancers get ready for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
For the past 12 years Dancing with the Statesboro Stars has drawn sold out crowds where community members come to watch local celebrities and their dance partners dance. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Safe Haven who help victims of domestic violence. Because of the communities continued support...
savannahceo.com
Georgia Tech Savannah to host Learners & Leaders Event on Nov. 29
Georgia Tech Savannah is slated to host the next event in its Learners & Leaders series from 8 – 9:30 a.m., with breakfast and networking commencing at 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The seminar, Becoming an Employer of Choice – Recruiting and Retaining Employees, is a hybrid event. Participants can attend in-person at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle, or join virtually.
WJCL
Race for GA House District 164: Rep. Stephens fighting for re-election
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. Georgia House District 164 Representative Ron Stephens says he wasn’t planning to be in the State Legislature for more than two years, now it’s been more than two decades. Anchor/Reporter Olivia Wile met with Rep....
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah movie studio developer sued
Lawsuit alleges Savannah movie studio developer breached contract. A local commercial real estate firm is seeking damages in a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed Oct. 25 against StudioSavannah, LLC, the developer of the proposed 30-acre sound stage and movie production space, dubbed KAT-5 Studios, in the western limits of Savannah. Savannah-based Development...
Comments / 0