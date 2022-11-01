ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

savannahceo.com

Georgia Historical Society to Appoint Historian and Award-Winning Author Annette Gordon-Reed as Dooley Distinguished Fellow

On November 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society will host a public program with one of the nation’s leading historians, Annette Gordon-Reed. The evening’s program will feature a conversation with Gordon-Reed about the research and reception of her landmark work, including The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family (winner of the Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009 and the National Book Award in 2008), Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy, and On Juneteenth, her latest book.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception the 203 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

HSF Welcomes New York Experts From ‘Hinge Neighbors’ At Nov. 1 Annual Meeting

Historic Savannah Foundation is hosting its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Savannah Repertory Theatre located at 402 East Broughton St. The evening’s speakers, Suzanne Mayer and Shawn Dunwoody from Hinge Neighbors, will speak about their efforts to reconnect the neighborhoods long separated by the Inner Loop North in Rochester, New York.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

November at the Mighty Eighth

For more information please contact Denise in the Education Department at dtamayo@mightyeighth.org or 912-988-1832. “The Last Mission of the Wham Bam Boys: Courage, Tragedy, and Justice in World War II”. By Gregory A. Freeman. Saturday, November 12 │ 11AM ET. at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Barbara White Williams Memorial Scholarship Awarded

It is with great pleasure to announce that the Domestic Violence Fundraiser held through Savannah State University was a success. The monies were raised to fund the Barbara White Williams Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was awarded on Friday October 21, 2022 to Paris Thompson. With your help and support $4950 was raised $4,950 and the reserved money from last year bringing the total to date for 2022 to $8,994.65.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rep. Carl Gilliard selected as Grand Marshal for Savannah’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Carl Gilliard will serve as one of the grand marshals for the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Savannah. “As a Savannah native, this parade is one of my favorite traditions, so I am honored to serve as a leader for one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation,” said Rep. Gilliard. “I look forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as marching through the streets in an effort to stand up against racism and discrimination.”
SAVANNAH, GA
JamBase

Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah

Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Beaches Near Savannah Georgia

A 20-minute drive from downtown Savannah, Tybee Island is one of the best places to enjoy a day at the beach. You can spend the whole day in the sun, swim, or surf as you want the white sand and calm, mild waves of the Atlantic. For more adventure, head to Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where you can check out the many shops and restaurants. You can also take advantage of its ice cream and restroom facilities.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Shots & Headshots is Back for the 4th Year in a Row

What started as a small idea to raise money for United Way of the Coastal Empire, Somi Benson-Jaja is elated at how much this event has grown each year. “As a small business owner, it’s important to give back, and the United Way is a wonderful organization. Each year they break their own fundraising goals, which is what inspires me to continue to break my own annually. Last year we raised just over $3,000.00, and the goal for this year is to raise at least $4,000.00.”
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina

Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
GEORGIA STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Georgia Tech Savannah to host Learners & Leaders Event on Nov. 29

Georgia Tech Savannah is slated to host the next event in its Learners & Leaders series from 8 – 9:30 a.m., with breakfast and networking commencing at 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The seminar, Becoming an Employer of Choice – Recruiting and Retaining Employees, is a hybrid event. Participants can attend in-person at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle, or join virtually.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah movie studio developer sued

Lawsuit alleges Savannah movie studio developer breached contract. A local commercial real estate firm is seeking damages in a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed Oct. 25 against StudioSavannah, LLC, the developer of the proposed 30-acre sound stage and movie production space, dubbed KAT-5 Studios, in the western limits of Savannah. Savannah-based Development...
SAVANNAH, GA

