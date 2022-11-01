ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

‘Warm wave’ day 4 of 8 for NJ: Record temps possible this weekend

'Indian Summer' is usually a 'thing' here in New Jersey. It seems temperatures cook in November and December, sometime after the first widespread frost of the year. This stretch is particularly unusual though, both because of how high temperatures will go and how long it will last. A cold front is expected to sweep across New Jersey late-day Monday, which will knock temperatures back to seasonable levels. Until then, 60s and 70s will be the rule every day.
NJ weather: How high will temperatures soar by this weekend?

Normal high temperatures for early November range from 59 to 62 degrees across New Jersey. (Those numbers represent a smoothed 30-year average.) But we're talking about thermometers running at least 5 to 10 degrees above that mark. Each of the next seven days has a shot at hitting 70+ degrees somewhere in New Jersey. Wow, not very November-ish.
Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location

If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?

The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NJ lawmaker wants winter sales tax freeze for home heating bills

George Harrison once wrote, "If you get too cold, I'll tax the heat." Not only is New Jersey doing that this upcoming winter, said state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, but the Board of Public Utilities also approved up to a 25% increase in natural gas costs for much of the state, adding to consumers' inflation woes.
