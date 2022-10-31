ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parents Magazine

What Is a Sunshine Baby?

Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's Christmas menu includes return of old favourite - plus new festive drink

McDonald's says it is "reindeer ready" as it announces its festive range for 2022. The fast food giant has given details of its McCafe range which launches on Thursday. And it will see the return of an old favourite with its hot chocolate delux. The £1.49 beverage is made with chocolate syrup, topped with cream and generously dusted with more chocolate flavour.
intheknow.com

Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok

This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
Newsweek

Doberman's Sweet Reaction to Pregnant Owner's Baby Kicking Melts Hearts

A dog's adorable reaction to feeling his pregnant owner's baby kick is melting hearts online. The cute clip was posted to TikTok on October 6 by user Sherrell Rell Kelly (@sherrellmichelle), who was 35 weeks pregnant at the time. Resting his head on her stomach, Doberman DeMar displays a look of surprise and excitement as her baby bump moves.
msn.com

11 Lifesaving Tips For Staying In A Hotel With A Toddler

Staying in a hotel with a toddler can be a daunting undertaking. There are quite a few logistical challenges to navigate: Where will the toddler sleep? What time of room should I book? Should I bring my own crib? Where will I relax after bedtime?. You’re not alone in asking...
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

The Strawberry Letter: He Booked An All Inclusive Vacation

Dear Steve and Shirley, my boyfriend and I had a bad break-up four months ago. I was planning a graduation party for him and he said he was planning to go on a trip with his best friend and his cousin. I got in my feelings and I started a big argument and he broke up with me. He didn’t call me to try to fix it and neither did I. I’m very stubborn and it backfired on me. Since I started it, I should’ve been the first one to apologize. My boyfriend got his master’s degree and I attended his graduation and then went to dinner with him and his family because his mother invited me. He barely talked to me and it was embarrassing. I asked about the trip they’d planned and his cousin looked like he didn’t know what I was talking about so I asked his sister about the trip and she told me where he was staying. I called the resort and I told the girl on the phone that I was his wife. I found out he’s staying at an all-inclusive resort with a balcony suite with an ocean view. The lady at the resort was talking to me as if I was coming with him. She asked me to confirm that we wanted the massage and dinner in our room when we arrived. I canceled that dinner and the massage. There is no way I’m letting him go on this trip with another woman. We fight like this all the time but he has never been this mad. I wanted more details about the trip but the lady on the phone would not tell me anything else. I have tried talking to my man and he said that he needs this getaway to clear his head and we’ll talk when he gets back. His sister said she’s sure he’s not taking another woman. What do you think? Should I pop up on him at this all-inclusive resort or wait until he gets back?
WeHaveKids

Toddler Has Trick Up His Sleeve When His MawMaw Tries to Take Away His Pacifier

Not all babies take to pacifiers, but a lot of the ones who do end up growing very attached. Unfortunately, it's not exactly practical to let them hold onto pacifiers forever for a lot of reasons, especially considering the damage that can be done to their teeth. And when the time comes to take it away, it can be a really stressful process!

