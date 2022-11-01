Read full article on original website
Why most winter season snow forecasts for NJ are total baloney
Earlier this week, I published an article with a detailed analysis of when "snow season" historically begins here in New Jersey. (Spoiler alert: It already started — measurable snow has fallen in New Jersey in eight months of the year, from October through May.) This is also the time...
NJ weather: Four days in the 70s, dry spell lasts even longer
Friday will be the day number 5 of 8 of this warm stretch. Moving into the first weekend of November, we're talking about temperatures in the 70s. That is 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Soak it in!. Record high temperatures range between 76 and...
The Absolute Best Small Towns In New Jersey For A Weekend Getaway
You've been working hard lately and decided that it's time for a weekend getaway. Just a few days to yourself to unwind, relax and recharge. Sounds great, right?. So you do a little research trying to find a great little town to go to for a weekend getaway here in the Garden State but run into an issue.
Hey, New Jersey: Pennsylvania might have us beat in tomato pie game
My daughter works at a major hospital in Philadelphia. Recently one of her co-workers ordered a tomato pie for a fellow employee who was leaving. He's a big pizza fan and prides himself in making his own. So, they ordered him a tomato pie WITH HIS PICTURE ON IT! How...
How much do you owe? NJ towns with the most equity-rich homes
Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend. ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the the amount of money that is still owed on a property...
Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location
If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
See New Jersey Baker’s National Debut On The Food Network This Weekend
I have never been more ready to eat cake in my entire life. According to APP.com, New Jersey is about to be well represented on a Food Network competition show. His name is Cristian Rojas and he is from Neptune. He has made a name for himself baking custom cakes...
Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ
The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?
The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
Record for schools involved in NJ fresh fruit and vegetable program
A record high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-23 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher made the announcement as part of the State Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for students. The U.S. Department...
Alcohol delivery app launches in New Jersey — but only in parts of state
New Jersey, how would you like your booze delivered to your front door in mere minutes?. A leading alcohol delivery platform launched in 2014, that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, has announced the launch of its service in New Jersey. The Saucey alcohol delivery app, which already exists...
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
PhillyBite
What is New Jersey State Bird?
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
National Sandwich Day! The Best Sandwich Shop in New Jersey
Today, Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day so obviously, we have to talk sandwiches and the best place in New Jersey for a great sandwich. That's how you can celebrate today, go out and grab a delicious sandwich for lunch or dinner and enjoy. I think I would go...
Toys ‘R’ Us is Back In Time For Christmas at the Jersey Shore
Toys 'R' Us closed in Toms River and surrounding stores in New Jersey and everywhere after filing bankruptcy in 2017 and closing all stores in 2018. Toys 'R' Us did team up with Macy's last summer to sell the Toys 'R' Us brand online only. I think we all felt...
If you win record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, should you take cash or annuity?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. There have been two million-dollar tickets sold in New Jersey with smaller prizes during the course of those drawings.
List of every Toys ‘R’ Us store in NJ to shop this holiday season
We are checking off all of the end-of-the-year boxes really fast. Halloween came and went and for most of us, we moved right to Christmas time. It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping and if time continues to move this quickly, Christmas will be here before you know it.
N.J. reports 1,546 COVID cases, 7 deaths. High community levels now in 2 counties.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,546 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Friday as the CDC upgraded the community levels of coronavirus to “high” for two counties. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,335 — a 1% increase from a week ago and...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
