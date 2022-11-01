ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Why most winter season snow forecasts for NJ are total baloney

Earlier this week, I published an article with a detailed analysis of when "snow season" historically begins here in New Jersey. (Spoiler alert: It already started — measurable snow has fallen in New Jersey in eight months of the year, from October through May.) This is also the time...
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?

The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
