Washington, DC

PLANetizen

D.C. Office of Planning Unveils Congress Heights Equitable Development Plan

In a recent public meeting on the topic, the Washington, D.C. District Council assessed the Office of Planning’s draft Congress Heights Small Area Plan, which would guide development in the neighborhood. Reporting for Greater Greater Washington, John Besche outlines the plan. “The CHSAP’s key recommendations deal with housing diversity...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
BoardingArea

Review: Amtrak Acela First Class New York – Washington

For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1

Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement

Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates

On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
WASHINGTON, DC

