Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
PLANetizen
D.C. Office of Planning Unveils Congress Heights Equitable Development Plan
In a recent public meeting on the topic, the Washington, D.C. District Council assessed the Office of Planning’s draft Congress Heights Small Area Plan, which would guide development in the neighborhood. Reporting for Greater Greater Washington, John Besche outlines the plan. “The CHSAP’s key recommendations deal with housing diversity...
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'
The Washington, D.C. Council approved sweeping changes to the criminal code, over the objections of the Mayor Muriel Bowser, the U.S. Attorney, and the chief of police.
Proposals To Tweak D.C.’s Free Residential Parking Face Questions In D.C. Council
A proposal to shrink the size of the zones where D.C. residents can get free on-street parking faced some skeptical questions and opposition during a D.C. Council committee hearing last Friday, and its proponents concede that the specifics of the measure will have to change for it to move forward.
Mayor Bowser, DC Police encourage residents to plan for safety measures ahead of the holidays
WASHINGTON — The holidays are approaching and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to use safer alternatives including using DC Police's Safe Exchange Zone locations and participating in the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. According to a press release from Bowser's office, in D.C. there was a...
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
Washington City Paper
A New Group with Ties to Some of D.C.’s Most Influential Business Executives is Dumping Money into the At-Large Race
Democrats for Education Reform has been the big money group at the center of all the hottest political drama in D.C. this year. But it seems a pack of the city’s most influential rich folks are now asking why they should have all the fun. A new organization dubbed...
Review: Amtrak Acela First Class New York – Washington
For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.
arlnow.com
County has ticketed Advanced Towing multiple times for blocking fire hydrant, says it’s an “ongoing issue”
Citing an “ongoing issue,” Arlington County has ticketed Advanced Towing multiple times in recent weeks for blocking “the most famous fire hydrant in Arlington County.”. Trucks from the Ballston-based towing company have received multiple tickets, including one as recently as last week, for parking and blocking a...
Metro’s busy week: Major Silver Line news, fare evasion enforcement begins
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Silver Line updates and fare evasion enforcement hit the Metro at the beginning of the week. On Monday, after years of anticipation, Metro announced the official date for when passengers will finally be able to board trains at 6 brand-new stations in Northern Virginia. Tuesday was then the first day […]
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
NBC Washington
Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1
Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
WJLA
Bowser breaks ground on NW DC affordable housing, arts center expansion
WASHINGTON (7News) — District leaders and other community members broke ground Wednesday on an affordable housing project that will also expand a youth arts center in northwest D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Jubilee Housing, and the Sitar Arts Center celebrated the beginning of EucKal, a project in Ward 1 that...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Inside Nova
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement
Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
Commercial Observer
Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates
On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
Comments / 0