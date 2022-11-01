Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Related
mainlinetoday.com
8 Places to Find Pumpkin Spice Around the Philadelphia Suburbs
Pumpkin spice and everything nice! Here are some of the best places for seasonal treats throughout the Main Line region this fall. It’s not fall without a pumpkin-flavored treat. With the season in full swing, there are so many places to get your pumpkin fix and enjoy autumnal baked goods around the Main Line.
mainlinetoday.com
Stile by Per Lei’s Game-Day Collection Is Ideal for Eagles Fans
Stile by Per Lei has plenty of Eagles-inspired fashions to help you look your best at your next game-day outing around the Main Line. Living in the Philadelphia suburbs, you’re destined to find yourself at an Eagles game, tailgate or watch party at some point this football season. With locations in Ardmore, Glen Mills, Media and Newtown Square, Stile by Per Lei has you covered with the perfect pieces to show your Eagles spirit.
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Boutique owner in Wayne, Pa. brings style and makes history
For Hillary White Jean, fashion is about a feeling - the feeling she hopes everyone has as they leave her shop, JWH Boutique.
With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
abc27.com
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in Malvern
The Narula Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 10th location at The Court at Malvern Shopping Center at 5 South Morehall Road in Malvern, PA. Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens its 10th location in Malvern, PA.(Courtesy of Tiffin Indian Cuisine)
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
W. Main Street in Doylestown, one of many popular locations in Bucks County.Image via iStock. A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town.
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting’s Florence Bruno is a 100-year-old Phillies fan and a TikTok sensation
NBC10’s Deanna Durante had a report on Florence Bruno of Plymouth Meeting who is a 100-year-old Phillies fan who recently went viral on TikTok. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Unable to Find a Suitable Contemporary-Style Home, Gladwyne Couple Spent a Decade Creating One
Before/after shots of the Fung-Lyons renovated home in Gladwyne; the transformation took a decade.Images via homeowner Jasmin Fung and photographer Alejandro A. Alvarez at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 200 East Hector Street, #2 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street, #2 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 15 is this beautifully updated studio in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! You enter the spacious and open living and kitchen area through the front door. The living area offers a great space with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a large built-in cabinet that hides a murphy bed, and a walk-in closet behind it. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and ample white cabinetry. The full bathroom has a tile surround shower and it also comes with a washer/dryer, adding extra convenience. The location of this apartment is excellent! Located within walking distance of the train station and all of the restaurants and bars that Conshohocken has to offer! Also just a short drive to all major routes including 476, 76, and The Turnpike! Schedule an appointment today!
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings
Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Coatesville Lights Festival fills the night sky with messages of hope, dreams
Lights festival turns the night sky into a dream world filled with light and hopes.
Upcoming TV Episode of ‘Pawn Stars’ Filmed in West Chester
Pawn Stars at American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester. An episode of the popular History Channel reality television program, Pawn Stars, was filmed at a West Chester location, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. Cast of the show stepped into the the American...
Comments / 0