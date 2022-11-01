Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
Yardbarker
Five-star QB commit Julian Sayin says Nick Saban's Alabama is 'the standard for college football'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide just snagged one of the top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Stop me if you've heard something like that before. That's just what the Crimson Tide do. Nonetheless, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, California (Carlsbad High School) has announced his commitment...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
thecomeback.com
Kansas, Bill Self punishment finally announced after FBI probe
After a long FBI probe into the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program and head coach Bill Self, it looks like the school has officially announced a self-imposed punishment. According to ESPN, both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will be suspended for the first four games of the...
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News
One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
Updated kickoff time for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 2 Tennessee will host Georgia Saturday. Tennessee announced an updated kickoff time for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 10 a.m. EDT at Tennessee Rugby Park. The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT ahead of Tennessee’s football game at Georgia (3:30...
Tim Brando Blasts "Untouchable" Nick Saban For What He Did After Tennessee Game
After Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal, video captured Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton making contact with a female Tennessee fan. In a recent interview, Tim Brando suggested Burton wasn't suspended by the SEC because Nick Saban is "untouchable." "Any other player does that, on any...
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
Jerome Bettis Jr. Headed Back To Notre Dame For Another Visit
Notre Dame is hosting 2025 wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. for its matchup against Clemson
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
JSU head coach Deion Sanders to prohibit players from leaving hotel after Takeoff shot and killed
(CNN) -- Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has told his players they can't leave their hotel in Houston, Texas, this upcoming weekend in the wake of rapper Takeoff's fatal shooting in the city. The undefeated Tigers (8-0) face Texas Southern in Houston on Saturday and in a video shared by Sanders on social media, the JSU coach told his players: "Takeoff was right murdered in a dice game in Houston -- where we're going. So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel. "Because it ain't happening until I give you further notice. So, whatever her name is,...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
iheart.com
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0