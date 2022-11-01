ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Pregnancy Often More Stressful for Women With Autism

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3IGF_0iuI4uEY00

TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who have autism are more vulnerable during pregnancy to depression and anxiety, according to a new British study.

That makes it imperative that effective mental health screening and support is available to help this group, said lead researcher Sarah Hampton, from the University of Cambridge.

"The results also suggest that autistic people may benefit from accommodations to prenatal health care . These may include adjustments to the sensory environment of health care settings, as well as adjustments to how information is communicated during prenatal appointments," co-author Rosie Holt said in a university news release. She is a research associate at the Cambridge-based Autism Research Center.

For their study , researchers surveyed more than 900 women about their pregnancy experience. Anyone who was pregnant at the time or had previously given birth was eligible to take part in the online survey.

In all, 417 respondents had autism and 524 did not.

Women with autism were about three times more likely to report having had prenatal depression . About 24% of those with autism experienced depression, compared to 9% of others. Nearly half -- 48% -- of those with autism experienced anxiety, while only 14% of respondents without autism did.

"We are grateful to members of the autistic community for providing feedback when we designed this research," said study co-author Carrie Allison, deputy director of the Autism Research Center. "It is vital that autistic people with lived experience help shape the research we do, and we keep their priorities as a clear focus."

The survey also found that women with autism were less satisfied with their pregnancy-related health care. They were less likely to trust professionals, less likely to feel that their concerns and questions were taken seriously and less likely to feel that professionals treated them respectfully. They were also less likely to be satisfied with the way information was presented to them during appointments.

Expectant women with autism were also more likely to experience sensory issues during pregnancy and feel overwhelmed by smells, sights, lights and sounds at prenatal appointments.

"It is important that more research is conducted looking at the experiences of autistic new parents, who have been neglected in research," said study co-author Sir Simon Baron-Cohen, director of the Autism Research Center. "It is also important that this research is translated into health and social care policy and practice to ensure these parents receive the support and adaptations they need in a timely manner."

The findings were recently published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders .

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on living with autism .

SOURCE: University of Cambridge, news release, Oct. 26, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

AHA News: As Cardiac Arrest Deaths Fall, Black and Rural Communities Lag

FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Cardiac arrest deaths have dropped significantly in the U.S., except in Black and rural communities, according to new research. Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating unexpectedly. A heart attack can trigger cardiac arrest, but so can other heart and non-heart issues. Higher bystander CPR rates and improved cardiovascular care have saved lives, but cardiac arrest was still a factor in more than 370,000 deaths in the United States in 2019. ...
Wyoming News

AHA News: How a Middle-of-the-Night Heart Attack at 40 Became Her Wake-Up Call

FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Intense chest pain awakened Natalie Latham from a deep sleep. Surely, she figured, it was from the spicy soup she'd eaten the night before. Natalie had worked a full day in her role as marketing director for a bank in Brandon, Mississippi, then took one of her sons to baseball practice. Afterward, they picked up dinner from one of their favorite restaurants. ...
BRANDON, MS
Wyoming News

Clocks 'Fall Back' on Sunday: Sleep Expert Offers Tips to Adjust

SATURDAY, Nov. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It’s time for time to fall back an hour, but fortunately that change is more in line with humans’ circadian rhythm than springing forward. This provides an opportunity for people to “fix” their circadian rhythm, that 24-hour body clock that regulates hormone release and temperature, said an expert from Baylor College of Medicine who offered some tips. “While the end of daylight saving...
Wyoming News

'First Impression' Factors That Matter When Dating Turns to Love

THURSDAY, Nov. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to love, first impressions matter. But what exactly fuels the flames of romance? It turns out that compatibility and popularity are two of the key factors shaping who people pursue as potential partners, a new speed-dating study suggests. “Although we expected that compatibility would be...
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Nov. 4, 2022​

Low-nicotine cigarettes won't leave smokers agitated. Cigarettes with nicotine at 5% of the normal dose can help anxious or depressed smokers quit, without adding to the mood or anxiety problems that led them to smoke in the first place, a new study finds. Read more Nasal swab might gauge severity of child's RSV infection. In a study, greater damage to cells lining the inside of the nostrils correlated to longer stays in a pediatric ICU. Read more FDA warns against potential dangers of infant head-shaping pillows. Besides being unapproved for any purpose, the pillows can create an unsafe sleep environment for infants, potentially contributing to the risk of suffocation and death. Read more
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy