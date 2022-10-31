Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
arkadelphian.com
Reddies face UAM in final VB match of the season
Henderson State will hit the road for the final time this season on Thursday, Nov. 3 against the University of Arkansas-Monticello to conclude the 2022 season. The Reddies will take the court against the Blossoms at 6 p.m. Henderson State (9-18, 3-12) Henderson took down the Muleriders of Southern Arkansas...
arkadelphian.com
Jerry Sullivan
Jerry Rowland Sullivan, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. He was born January 14, 1942, in Arkadelphia, the son of the late Charlie and Mildred Shaw Sullivan. Jerry was the retired fire chief of Arkadelphia. He was retired from the United States Army National Guard. Jerry was a member of Third Street Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Lion’s Club of Arkadelphia. Jerry was a master plumber and owner/operator of Sullivan Plumbing and Ditch Witching. He enjoyed fishing, working on his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family.
arkadelphian.com
New signage unveiled at Feaster Trail
Those who frequently use Arkadelphia’s Feaster Trail have likely noticed something different. Along the 2.5-mile paved multi-use path are signs marking mileage along the trail. There are also signs encouraging residents to stay active and healthy. At the Baptist Health Medical Center trailhead is a large sign detailing a...
arkadelphian.com
Shepherd to be honored in special service
Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd pastor and wife appreciation honoring Pastor Lewis A. Shepherd Jr. and Sister Joyce Shepherd. With special guest Pastor Rufus R. Hatley, the services will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest church is New Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gurdon.
arkadelphian.com
AHS band wins 7th state championship
The Arkadelphia High School Badger Pride Marching Band ended their competition season with a “bang,” becoming 7-time 4A state champions on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Out of over 20 schools, Badger Pride earned a 1st division rating and the scores of High Musical and High Visual. The competition started at 3 pm and ended at 7:40 pm, as each school was given 15 minutes to perform.
arkadelphian.com
City absorbing health insurance hike for employees, wins $45K bid for dog park
The City of Arkadelphia will be paying an additional $133,000 in annual insurance premiums for its employees following an action Tuesday from the Board of Directors. Currently the city pays $501,000 into the Arkansas Municipal Health Benefit Plan. Last week City Manager Gary Brinkley was informed there would be an increase in premiums.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
hopeprescott.com
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County
Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
arkadelphian.com
Yule Love Christmas event boasts interactive holiday experience
ARKADELPHIA — The City of Arkadelphia, the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Arkadelphia organization are partnering to host a series of holiday events from November 20 to December 15. Presented by the Arkadelphia A&P Commission, “Yule Love Christmas in Arkadelphia” will feature a variety...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Krista Castillon, 37, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Marcadise Burton, 31, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Britt Spell, 24, of Prescott, AR Failure to Appear. Miriam Mondragon-Arellano, 24, of McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Tanekia Willis, 45, of Washington, AR Battery in the 3rd. Maya Pacho, 20, of...
hopeprescott.com
Car Fire On US 278 South of Nashville
The Yancey VFD was dispatched to a car fire on US 278 about 7 miles south of Nashville Tuesday around 2:45pm. The car was owned and driven by Brianna Withers of Nashville. Neither she nor a passenger were injured.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
hopeprescott.com
Grease Fire at Neighbors
The Hope Fire Department responded to an apparent grease fire at Neighbors convenience store around 4:30pm Tuesday. It did not appear that the incident was serious as the store continued to do business. The firemen were onsite for a time to ensure everything was safe.
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
