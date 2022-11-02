ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Latest On Rapper Takeoff's Murder, Coach Prime Heartfelt Speech To Team

By The Rod Ryan Show
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

Houston PD Chief Asks Takeoff murder witnesses 'please step up.'

TABC opened an investigation into a business where the rapper was reportedly killed.

Deion Sanders bans Jackson State Football Players from leaving the hotel when they play TSU in the wake of Takeoff's Houston murder.

Deion Sanders told his Jackson State University players that they aren't allowed to leave their hotel rooms for social activities before or after their game against Texas Southern.

Reactions from celebrities across social media.

A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press that Takeoff had died.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston ... TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM ... that's when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPYZ4_0iuI3o4n00
Photo: Getty Images

respect-mag.com

BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.

RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

HOUSTON (AP) — Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press that Takeoff had died.Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said....
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff

DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys. Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently. “It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.
DALLAS, TX
Commie Pinkos Control Houston

Today on Kenny Webster's Pursuit of Happiness: Inflation, crime, sex offenders who belong in jail, and lots more with special guests Brandon Waltens of Texas Scorecard and economist Jim Nelles. ( @KennethRWebster )
HOUSTON, TX
The Red Tsunami is Coming

Today on Kenny Webster's #PoHRadio: Kenny talks to Charles Blain and Rolando Garcia about all the millions of dollars in fraud and the billions of dollars in spending that you're not hearing about from the Houston Chronicle. It's time to get mad. ( @KennethRWebster )
HOUSTON, TX
wbrz.com

After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Houston, TX
