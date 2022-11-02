The Latest On Rapper Takeoff's Murder, Coach Prime Heartfelt Speech To Team

Houston PD Chief Asks Takeoff murder witnesses 'please step up.'

TABC opened an investigation into a business where the rapper was reportedly killed.

Deion Sanders bans Jackson State Football Players from leaving the hotel when they play TSU in the wake of Takeoff's Houston murder.

Deion Sanders told his Jackson State University players that they aren't allowed to leave their hotel rooms for social activities before or after their game against Texas Southern.

Reactions from celebrities across social media.

A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press that Takeoff had died.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston ... TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM ... that's when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

