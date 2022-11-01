Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Krista Castillon, 37, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Marcadise Burton, 31, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Britt Spell, 24, of Prescott, AR Failure to Appear. Miriam Mondragon-Arellano, 24, of McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Tanekia Willis, 45, of Washington, AR Battery in the 3rd. Maya Pacho, 20, of...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Halloween
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
New signage unveiled at Feaster Trail
Those who frequently use Arkadelphia’s Feaster Trail have likely noticed something different. Along the 2.5-mile paved multi-use path are signs marking mileage along the trail. There are also signs encouraging residents to stay active and healthy. At the Baptist Health Medical Center trailhead is a large sign detailing a...
hopeprescott.com
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County
Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
arkadelphian.com
Entergy scheduled planned outage Saturday in Delight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas will perform equipment maintenance during a scheduled power outage which will affect approximately 300 customers in Delight Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Affected customers who have registered for outage alerts will receive notice through their preferred method via telephone call, text...
arkadelphian.com
Shepherd to be honored in special service
Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd pastor and wife appreciation honoring Pastor Lewis A. Shepherd Jr. and Sister Joyce Shepherd. With special guest Pastor Rufus R. Hatley, the services will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest church is New Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gurdon.
arkadelphian.com
Nyla Imler
Dr Nyla J. Imler, age 70, of Amity, died October 31, 2022, at 10:13 a.m. after an extended illness at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab Center in Arkadelphia. The courage she demonstrated facing the day-to-day challenges of advanced Multiple Sclerosis was an inspiration to many. Born January 26, 1952 in...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
4 Arkansas men charged with Capital Murder in September 2022 Camden shooting
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a […]
arkadelphian.com
Jerry Sullivan
Jerry Rowland Sullivan, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. He was born January 14, 1942, in Arkadelphia, the son of the late Charlie and Mildred Shaw Sullivan. Jerry was the retired fire chief of Arkadelphia. He was retired from the United States Army National Guard. Jerry was a member of Third Street Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Lion’s Club of Arkadelphia. Jerry was a master plumber and owner/operator of Sullivan Plumbing and Ditch Witching. He enjoyed fishing, working on his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family.
magnoliareporter.com
Aviation Week cites Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile for program excellence
Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile, which is produced in Camden, has received Aviation Week's Program Excellence Award for 2022 in the category of System Design and Development. The magazine said winners demonstrated ingenuity as they dealt with accelerated timelines, difficult supply chain situations, and organizations going through significant changes. Built...
Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
fox16.com
Arkadelphia takes aim at rare conference crown
One of the best high school football games in the state this week will be for the Class 4A-7 conference title. Arkadelphia (7-0, 5-0) will host Malvern (7-1, 5-0) Friday night in a showdown of two teams considered state title contenders. The winner gets the undisputed conference crown and the...
arkadelphian.com
AHS band wins 7th state championship
The Arkadelphia High School Badger Pride Marching Band ended their competition season with a “bang,” becoming 7-time 4A state champions on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Out of over 20 schools, Badger Pride earned a 1st division rating and the scores of High Musical and High Visual. The competition started at 3 pm and ended at 7:40 pm, as each school was given 15 minutes to perform.
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
