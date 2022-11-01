Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkadelphian.com
Shepherd to be honored in special service
Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd pastor and wife appreciation honoring Pastor Lewis A. Shepherd Jr. and Sister Joyce Shepherd. With special guest Pastor Rufus R. Hatley, the services will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest church is New Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gurdon.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
arkadelphian.com
Entergy scheduled planned outage Saturday in Delight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas will perform equipment maintenance during a scheduled power outage which will affect approximately 300 customers in Delight Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Affected customers who have registered for outage alerts will receive notice through their preferred method via telephone call, text...
arkadelphian.com
City issues over $1M in October building permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $1,369,401.20 for the month of October 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in October...
arkadelphian.com
AHS band wins 7th state championship
The Arkadelphia High School Badger Pride Marching Band ended their competition season with a “bang,” becoming 7-time 4A state champions on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Out of over 20 schools, Badger Pride earned a 1st division rating and the scores of High Musical and High Visual. The competition started at 3 pm and ended at 7:40 pm, as each school was given 15 minutes to perform.
hopeprescott.com
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County
Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are...
arkadelphian.com
Jerry Sullivan
Jerry Rowland Sullivan, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. He was born January 14, 1942, in Arkadelphia, the son of the late Charlie and Mildred Shaw Sullivan. Jerry was the retired fire chief of Arkadelphia. He was retired from the United States Army National Guard. Jerry was a member of Third Street Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Lion’s Club of Arkadelphia. Jerry was a master plumber and owner/operator of Sullivan Plumbing and Ditch Witching. He enjoyed fishing, working on his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family.
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
fox16.com
Arkadelphia takes aim at rare conference crown
One of the best high school football games in the state this week will be for the Class 4A-7 conference title. Arkadelphia (7-0, 5-0) will host Malvern (7-1, 5-0) Friday night in a showdown of two teams considered state title contenders. The winner gets the undisputed conference crown and the...
arkadelphian.com
Reddies face UAM in final VB match of the season
Henderson State will hit the road for the final time this season on Thursday, Nov. 3 against the University of Arkansas-Monticello to conclude the 2022 season. The Reddies will take the court against the Blossoms at 6 p.m. Henderson State (9-18, 3-12) Henderson took down the Muleriders of Southern Arkansas...
Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Comments / 0