Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather to impact Friday night
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
arkadelphian.com
New signage unveiled at Feaster Trail
Those who frequently use Arkadelphia’s Feaster Trail have likely noticed something different. Along the 2.5-mile paved multi-use path are signs marking mileage along the trail. There are also signs encouraging residents to stay active and healthy. At the Baptist Health Medical Center trailhead is a large sign detailing a...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
KOCO
Large power outage impacts nearly 21,800 residents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A large power outage impacted many residents in Oklahoma. On Tuesday night, 21,765 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were without power. OG&E said this was a circuit outage and crews were on the scene working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Power has...
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
KATV
Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
KTLO
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Snoop Dogg lends support to Missouri and Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot issues
A well-known entertainer and marijuana “enthusiast” has lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational use for adults in Arkansas.
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
onlyinark.com
Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas
November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are on the rise today with a small chance of a shower late today
It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Clouds will increase and there’s a 20% chance of rain from light showers as we go into the evening. Temperatures will be warming up for the rest of the week with the 80s making a return. But this weekend a strong front will likely bring a round of rain and thunderstorms Saturday.
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went to Pride […]
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine to start the week
TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooling into the mid-50s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. TOMORROW: A few clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs in the lower 70s on Monday. EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with an increase in cloud coverage. But temperatures will still be chilly, mostly in the 40s and low-50s. Through the morning, we still warm up to the low-70s by midday. No rain is anticipated during the morning. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: As clouds thicken some in...
