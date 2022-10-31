ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, AR

arkadelphian.com

New signage unveiled at Feaster Trail

Those who frequently use Arkadelphia’s Feaster Trail have likely noticed something different. Along the 2.5-mile paved multi-use path are signs marking mileage along the trail. There are also signs encouraging residents to stay active and healthy. At the Baptist Health Medical Center trailhead is a large sign detailing a...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
MISSOURI STATE
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Between a Rock and Hard Place

Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KOCO

Large power outage impacts nearly 21,800 residents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A large power outage impacted many residents in Oklahoma. On Tuesday night, 21,765 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were without power. OG&E said this was a circuit outage and crews were on the scene working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Power has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill

November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
ARKANSAS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
BENTON, AR
onlyinark.com

Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas

November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine to start the week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooling into the mid-50s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. TOMORROW: A few clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs in the lower 70s on Monday. EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue...
ARKANSAS STATE

