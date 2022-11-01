Read full article on original website
TrickyDick
3d ago
These guys are fighting for control of drug routes and control. So how would and how long would a cease fire actually last. Not only that but you think the already corrupt govt/ police force is out of control now lol wait until then
101
Joe_roblox
3d ago
This will only allow Cartels to take over the legal side of business. If they are still committing acts of violence no government should work with them.
70
David Browder
3d ago
They said thing is the Mexican and American governments know of these cartels. Know their locations. Know their whole structure of business and they ALLOW it to continue. They could easily wipe the cartels out but how would that be profitable?
61
