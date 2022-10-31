Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
New signage unveiled at Feaster Trail
Those who frequently use Arkadelphia’s Feaster Trail have likely noticed something different. Along the 2.5-mile paved multi-use path are signs marking mileage along the trail. There are also signs encouraging residents to stay active and healthy. At the Baptist Health Medical Center trailhead is a large sign detailing a...
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
arkadelphian.com
School board OKs $26M budget to build new Peake campus
IRON MOUNTAIN — A new K-4 school campus will cost Arkadelphia Public Schools a little over $26 million. In a special-called meeting Friday morning at the Iron Mountain Marina conference center, the Arkadelphia Board of Education approved an inflation-proof budget to construct the new Peake Elementary School campus. In...
arkadelphian.com
Shepherd to be honored in special service
Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd pastor and wife appreciation honoring Pastor Lewis A. Shepherd Jr. and Sister Joyce Shepherd. With special guest Pastor Rufus R. Hatley, the services will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest church is New Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gurdon.
arkadelphian.com
Saturday soaker enough to lift burn ban
A welcome rain Saturday in Southwest Arkansas was desperately needed to curb the risk of wildfire, and it was enough that County Judge Troy Tucker decided to lift the burn ban for Clark County. Tucker made the call at about 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, following several weeks of dry...
arkadelphian.com
November 2022
arkadelphian.com
Yule Love Christmas event boasts interactive holiday experience
ARKADELPHIA — The City of Arkadelphia, the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Arkadelphia organization are partnering to host a series of holiday events from November 20 to December 15. Presented by the Arkadelphia A&P Commission, “Yule Love Christmas in Arkadelphia” will feature a variety...
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Gregory Whorton Named 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professional
Dr. Gregory Whorton, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, was recognized as one of the best in his field in Arkansas. Dr. Whorton was named to the 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professionals list. The list is compiled of Arkansas business owners, marketers, real estate agents and others that make...
arkadelphian.com
Special education teachers recognized for outstanding parents survey results
At the October regular school board meeting, the Arkadelphia School District Special Education Department was recognized with a Badger Pride Award. Goza Middle School teacher Dr. Julia Rawls, Peake Elementary School teacher Michelle Cummings, and Peake Elementary School teacher Amanda Klein represented the department at the meeting to receive the award. Judy Talley is the APSD Special Education Director.
arkadelphian.com
INBRE grant to bring new instruments to OBU chemistry program
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University chemistry instructors Dr. Sharon Hamilton and Dr. Sara Hubbard were awarded a $14,135 small instrument grant by the Arkansas IdeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE), which they used to purchase a spectrophotometer and a fluorometer for use by students in Ouachita’s Department of Chemistry. The grant was made possible by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences in the National Institutes of Health.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Circuit...
arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Halloween
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
fox16.com
Malvern vs. Arkadelphia for Class 4A-7 conference title
It all comes down to one more game to determine which team gets the top seeding in Conference 4A-7. Both Malvern and Arkadelphia are undefeated in conference play and are vying for the conference title. Malvern head coach JD Plumlee says there is a lot riding on this game as...
arkadelphian.com
AHS band wins 7th state championship
The Arkadelphia High School Badger Pride Marching Band ended their competition season with a “bang,” becoming 7-time 4A state champions on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Out of over 20 schools, Badger Pride earned a 1st division rating and the scores of High Musical and High Visual. The competition started at 3 pm and ended at 7:40 pm, as each school was given 15 minutes to perform.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September
A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
arkadelphian.com
Damon Robbins
Damon A. Robbins, 84, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, was welcomed by the Lord and a host of loved ones in Glory on October 29, 2022. Born January 1, 1938, near Smackover, Arkansas, the son of William Auston and Alice Thelma (Rowland) Robbins of Norman, Arkansas. He married Royce Lee Carr in Mount Ida, Arkansas, on July 6, 1960.
Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
