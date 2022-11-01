Read full article on original website
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript
Archivists have uncovered a long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript: the earliest known map of the stars, according to the Museum of the Bible.
The 10 Best Books of 2022: Dazzling Fantasies, Medical Histories & Another Michelle Obama Memoir
2022 saw the publication of some pretty amazing books, but where to start when collecting new works to add to your bookshelf? Diverse authors, deeply moving memoirs and ultra-fantasy stories are high on the list. Whether you love the feel of a physical book or are just looking to add to your e-reader, classic bookseller Barnes & Noble has put together a list of the year’s best books.
On This Day in History: October 29
The man who carried out the third successful assassination of a sitting U.S. President was Executed. On October 29, 1901, anarchist Leon Czolgosz was executed for the assassination of U.S. President William McKinley. Czolgosz had been radicalized by his contact with other anarchists and his belief that violence was the only way to bring about change.
The African Heritage of Latinx and Caribbean Literature
The African Heritage of Latinx and Caribbean Literature (Cambridge University Press, 2022) unearths a buried African archive within widely-read Latinx writers of the last fifty years. It challenges dominant narratives in World Literature and transatlantic studies that ignore Africa's impact in broader Latin American culture. Sarah Quesada argues that these canonical works evoke textual memorials of African memory. She shows how the African Atlantic haunts modern Latinx and Caribbean writing, and examines the disavowal or distortion of the African subject in the constructions of national, racial, sexual, and spiritual Latinx identity. Quesada shows how themes such as the 19th century 'scramble for Africa,' the decolonizing wars, Black internationalism, and the neoliberal turn are embedded in key narratives. Drawing from multilingual archives about West and Central Africa, she examines how the legacies of colonial French, Iberian, British and U.S. Imperialisms have impacted on the relationships between African and Latinx identities. This is the first book-length project to address the African colonial and imperial inheritance of Latinx literature. -From the Cambridge University Press website.
November books
Bono writes for the first time about his remarkable life, taking us from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands to his more than 20 years of activism dedicated to fighting AIDS and extreme poverty. The book’s 40 chapters are each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings for Surrender, which appear throughout the book.
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Heritage Aesthetics by Anthony Anaxagorou (Granta, £10.99) Featuring the same kaleidoscopic imagery and expansive reach that characterised Anaxagorou’s debut, Heritage Aesthetics grapples with the way colonial history haunts the present moment, shaping the contours of institutional racism in contemporary Britain, as well as the complexities of familial relationships as individuals negotiate the legacies of intergenerational trauma. Intertextuality pervades the collection, as in the title poem where excerpts from a book of philosophy are woven through a recollection of racist attacks, first in a pub: “England scored a man wearing the classic / white shirt with three lions stitched on / rushed over grabbing him in the way men do / when they know they’re winning”, then at the hands of violent police, while the reader’s own prejudices are simultaneously called out:
The Complete List of Anne Hillerman Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Anne Hillerman is an author famous for carrying her father’s legacy – Tony Hillerman. She is the current author of the extremely popular and loved Navajo Mysteries, also known as the Leaphorn and Chee series.
Half American
Today I talked to Matthew Delmont about his new book Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad (Viking, 2022) Delmont is the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth College. A Guggenheim Fellow and expert on African American history and the history of civil rights, he is the author of four books: Black Quotidian, Why Busing Failed, Making Roots, and The Nicest Kids in Town. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, the Washington Post, NPR, and several academic journals. Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Delmont earned his B.A from Harvard University and his M.A. and Ph.D. from Brown University.
