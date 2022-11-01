ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28 After Being Shot At Houston Bowling Alley

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Mega

Migos rapper Takeoff was shot dead this week while playing "a game of dice” at a Texas bowling alley, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shocking shooting reportedly took place around 2:30 AM on Tuesday morning. The 28-year-old rapper was with his uncle and fellow Migos bandmate Quavo when the shooting took place.

Mega

According to Daily Mail , Takeoff was shot at Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling when the game of dice the rapper was participating in turned deadly.

Although Houston police did not immediately confirm the name of the deceased, the department did reveal one person was found dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as Takeoff.

“Downtown officers are on a shooting at 1200 Polk,” Houston police confirmed on Twitter. “One victim was found deceased upon arrival.”

Houston police further confirmed both Takeoff and Quavo were at the bowling alley at the time of the shooting. Quavo was not injured, although two additional victims were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital shortly after the shooting took place.

Mega

“2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals,” the Houston Police Department continued. “We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Even more shocking is the fact that video footage of the aftermath has since surfaced online, showing Takeoff dying on the floor as Quavo rushed to his side.

The footage also captures a group of women shouting for others to “get inside,” while an unidentified man’s voice can be heard saying: “I’m scared for you bro.”

Other images taken in the aftermath of the shooting showed the 28-year-old rapper laying in a puddle of his own blood. In the images, Takeoff is seen dressed in the same outfit he was wearing in an Instagram Story he posted just a few hours earlier.

Mega

He was reportedly “shot in the head or near the head” during the altercation, although Houston police have yet to name a possible suspect who pulled the trigger.

Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – founded the famous Atlanta rap trio group Migos in 2008 alongside his uncle, Quavo, and his cousin, Offset . Although there had been rumors Migos was on the verge of splitting up, there had been no official announcement about the split prior to Takeoff’s shocking slaying Tuesday morning.

