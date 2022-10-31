PHOENIX, AZ—Gallagher & Kennedy profoundly regrets to announce the passing of its co-founding shareholder, Michael L. Gallagher (1944-2022) on October 26, 2022. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend, mentor, colleague, and leader in Arizona’s legal and athletic community. Mike’s big heart and tenacity helped build our firm into a truly unique, nurturing environment in which we are proud to work. All who knew him will forever remember the twinkle in his Irish eyes, the smile on his lips, and the kind words he had for everyone with whom he came in contact. It is not too trite to say that there will never be another quite like Mike.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO