Brevard County, FL

2022 DSAB Buddy Walk

Join the Down Syndrome Association of Brevard as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Brevard Buddy Walk®. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! Help us spread the word; all are welcome for our day of celebration!
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
EDGEWATER, FL
45th Annual Greek Festival to Kick Off Next Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 45th Annual Greek Festival is almost here! Taking place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, this will be one of the most highly anticipated cultural festivals in Volusia County this year. The festival goes from Thursday, November 10th through Sunday, November 13th...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Viera High to distribute 2,300 computer laptops to students

Viera High School students are about to get another tool to use in their education. On Oct. 28, the school began distributing 2,300 laptop computers that students will be able to use both in class and at home. Brevard County Public Schools is using federal funds from COVID-19 relief to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Sebastian restaurant health inspections for October 2022

The month of October wasn’t bad for most restaurants that had a visit from the state health inspector in Sebastian, Florida. However, some places didn’t do well. Sandy’s Grille and Sebastian Roadside Restaurant had the best health inspections in Sebastian, but the Mulligans Beach House and Portside Pub & Grille didn’t do too well.
SEBASTIAN, FL
It’s really happening … Viera middle school to open in 2024

It’s a project people in Viera have been talking about for nearly three decades … and now it’s about to become a reality. Construction on a middle school for the Viera-Suntree area is scheduled to start in January on land located next to Viera High School with an anticipated opening date of August 2024.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Altieri forgoes retirement after death of friend

Indian River Shores Town Councilman James Altieri was sworn in last week and got straight to work, his first official act being a vote to settle the town’s federal antitrust lawsuit with the City of Vero Beach. Altieri, like many who move to Indian River Shores after a long...
VERO BEACH, FL
Sebastian Clambake 2022 to offer chowder, shrimp, crab cakes, fish

The Sebastian Clambake Lagoon Festival, which celebrates our community’s way of life along the Indian River, will be held November 4th – 6th at Riverview Park. The non-profit corporation responsible for this event has already given more than $675,000 to local charities. Volunteers from our local community comprise...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Chipping in to End Domestic Violence Golf Tournament

Our Chipping In to End Domestic Violence Golf Tournament will bring golfers from all over Brevard County, and nearby areas to a fun-filled day where golf is the main event!. We will have different contests during the day, including Hole in One contests and a Ball Drop to help Serene Harbor continue raising funds for our center.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella

ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
FLORIDA STATE
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Announces New Chief Operating Officer

November 2, 2022, Vero Beach, Fla.: Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his most recent appointment as Vice President of Lee Health Coconut Point and Orthopaedics Service Line, Greenwood was responsible for opening a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility serving southwest Florida. Responsibilities entailed designing and implementing the Coconut Point operating model and performance excellence structure. His successful efforts to engage with the community and collaborate with local leaders on the project led to Greenwood being honored as “Estero, Florida’s 2021 Top 25 Most Influential Leaders.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL

