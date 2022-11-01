Read full article on original website
vieravoice.com
2022 DSAB Buddy Walk
Join the Down Syndrome Association of Brevard as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Brevard Buddy Walk®. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! Help us spread the word; all are welcome for our day of celebration!
aroundosceola.com
Farm Share food distribution Saturday in Holopaw, here's the details
Farm Share, a leading Florida non-profits when it comes to free food distribution — and the state’s largest food bank — is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this weekend in the eastern end of Osceola County. The event will be Saturday at the Holopaw Community Center (8801...
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: The stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
wmfe.org
Osceola County residents can apply for D-SNAP benefits in person starting this week
Osceola County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can complete their application for D-SNAP benefits in-person starting Thursday at Heritage Park. Anyone interested in visiting the site must have already pre-registered for the program, but should not have completed a phone interview. Instead, they can complete that final step of the...
fox35orlando.com
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
newsdaytonabeach.com
45th Annual Greek Festival to Kick Off Next Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 45th Annual Greek Festival is almost here! Taking place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, this will be one of the most highly anticipated cultural festivals in Volusia County this year. The festival goes from Thursday, November 10th through Sunday, November 13th...
vieravoice.com
Viera High to distribute 2,300 computer laptops to students
Viera High School students are about to get another tool to use in their education. On Oct. 28, the school began distributing 2,300 laptop computers that students will be able to use both in class and at home. Brevard County Public Schools is using federal funds from COVID-19 relief to...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian restaurant health inspections for October 2022
The month of October wasn’t bad for most restaurants that had a visit from the state health inspector in Sebastian, Florida. However, some places didn’t do well. Sandy’s Grille and Sebastian Roadside Restaurant had the best health inspections in Sebastian, but the Mulligans Beach House and Portside Pub & Grille didn’t do too well.
vieravoice.com
It’s really happening … Viera middle school to open in 2024
It’s a project people in Viera have been talking about for nearly three decades … and now it’s about to become a reality. Construction on a middle school for the Viera-Suntree area is scheduled to start in January on land located next to Viera High School with an anticipated opening date of August 2024.
fox35orlando.com
Florida students say they waited outside for hours before homecoming dance
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach parent snapped a picture showing students in homecoming dresses and suits waiting outside their high school to get into their homecoming dance. Parents and students tell FOX 35 News that hundreds had to wait for hours. "We sat in line for...
veronews.com
Altieri forgoes retirement after death of friend
Indian River Shores Town Councilman James Altieri was sworn in last week and got straight to work, his first official act being a vote to settle the town’s federal antitrust lawsuit with the City of Vero Beach. Altieri, like many who move to Indian River Shores after a long...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Clambake 2022 to offer chowder, shrimp, crab cakes, fish
The Sebastian Clambake Lagoon Festival, which celebrates our community’s way of life along the Indian River, will be held November 4th – 6th at Riverview Park. The non-profit corporation responsible for this event has already given more than $675,000 to local charities. Volunteers from our local community comprise...
Artemis I begins rollout to launch pad at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the fourth time this year, NASA’s Artemis I has begun the slow process of rolling out to the historic Launch Complex 39B. The Artemis rocket began the 4-mile journey just after 11 p.m. Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Hurricane...
vieravoice.com
Chipping in to End Domestic Violence Golf Tournament
Our Chipping In to End Domestic Violence Golf Tournament will bring golfers from all over Brevard County, and nearby areas to a fun-filled day where golf is the main event!. We will have different contests during the day, including Hole in One contests and a Ball Drop to help Serene Harbor continue raising funds for our center.
brevardtimes.com
Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella
ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Announces New Chief Operating Officer
November 2, 2022, Vero Beach, Fla.: Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his most recent appointment as Vice President of Lee Health Coconut Point and Orthopaedics Service Line, Greenwood was responsible for opening a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility serving southwest Florida. Responsibilities entailed designing and implementing the Coconut Point operating model and performance excellence structure. His successful efforts to engage with the community and collaborate with local leaders on the project led to Greenwood being honored as “Estero, Florida’s 2021 Top 25 Most Influential Leaders.”
Orange County to give away 9,000 traps to help zap growing mosquito numbers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Standing water from Hurricane Ian is causing a big jump in the number of mosquitoes buzzing around Central Florida. But Orange County has a plan to curb the pesky insects by giving away 9,000 mosquito traps to the public. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
