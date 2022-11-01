ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskego, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal

ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Winning state twice would be just as nice

WAUKESHA — The reigning Division 1 champs are back. Back, and better than ever. That’s not hyperbole. An Oconomowoc team that lost just one set in the playoffs en route to its first state title in program history last season is even scarier one year later. That’s bad news for the other seven teams in the field at the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament set to take place Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Warhawks advance to semifinals with four-set victory

ASHWAUBENON — After the going got tough, Bennet Adams got going. The stellar senior outside hitter led all players with 19 kills, and Union Grove had no answer for Arrowhead after drawing even through two sets as the No. 2-seeded Warhawks advanced with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory in a WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal Thursday morning at the Resch Center.
UNION GROVE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Last team standing

WEST BEND — It’s safe to say that this year has been one of the better seasons in recent history for West Bend East football. The Suns are 9-2 overall, finished in a tie for second in the North Shore Conference at 5-2, and they are two wins away from reaching the state final — a feat never before achieved by East.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Orioles football player recovering from injury

HARTFORD — Hartford football player Michael Turner is recovering at Children’s Hospital after suffering a “serious injury” during Friday’s WIAA playoff game against Homestead, according to a press release issued by the school district on Tuesday. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87

Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
WISN

Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James Edward Otey, 86

Mr. James Otey of Mequon passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 86 years old. Jim was born on June 19, 1936, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and was the only child of Charles and Corrine (Butler) Otey, who preceded him in death. He was educated in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., Catholic schools, where he was the first African American to graduate Bishop Duffy Boys High School. Jim graduated high school in 1952 at the age of 16.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After deadly fire, Hartland boys surprise friend with new Jordans

HARTLAND, Wis. - A group of eighth-graders is rallying behind their good friend after he lost everything in the tragic Hartland fire that killed two adults and four children. For two weeks, they raised money for one special gift and surprised their friend at school on Thursday, Nov. 3. Some...
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten

June 18, 1935 - Oct. 23, 2022. Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten, former campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha, died after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022, during a visit to New York City. She was 87 years old and most recently a resident of New Berlin.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Koziczkowski earns white coat

LA CROSSE — Danielle Koziczkowski, the 2017 Grafton High School valedictorian, recently celebrated in a white coat ceremony and took the oath of becoming a physician assistant. Koziczkowski graduated from Carthage College summa cum laude in December 2020 and is enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physician assistant...
LA CROSSE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Steven J. Rossa

June 5, 1966 - Oct. 28, 2022. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Steven J. Rossa, 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by much love. He was born on June 5, 1966, to LeRoy and Beverly (Randrup) Rossa in Milwaukee. Cancer never stopped Steve from living his best life. He leaves a legacy of love.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Christian-Smith

Dec. 13, 1945 - October 27, 2022. Full Professor Linda Christian-Smith, Ph.D., departed the living on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born on December 13, 1945, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Regina (nee Michaud) Kanios. Husband Ken swept her off her feet in April 1976, even though she was one and one-half years older; thus, the nickname “Cougar.”
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert J. Wisniewski

Feb. 23, 1948 - Oct. 27, 2022. Robert J. Wisniewski, age 74, of Hartford entered eternal life on October 27, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee. Robert was born on February 23, 1948, to parents Esther (nee Stucsynski) and Anthony Wisniewski. He was united in marriage to wife Kristine Strobel on March 19, 2004.
HARTFORD, WI

