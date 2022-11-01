Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal
ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Winning state twice would be just as nice
WAUKESHA — The reigning Division 1 champs are back. Back, and better than ever. That’s not hyperbole. An Oconomowoc team that lost just one set in the playoffs en route to its first state title in program history last season is even scarier one year later. That’s bad news for the other seven teams in the field at the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament set to take place Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center.
wissports.net
Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week Preview: Mukwonago at Muskego
We asked, you voted, and Mukwonago at Muskego has been selected as the Kwik Trip and Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week for Level 3 of the high school football season. A total of 5,239 votes were cast, as this one received 2,333 of those votes. The Kwik Trip &...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warhawks advance to semifinals with four-set victory
ASHWAUBENON — After the going got tough, Bennet Adams got going. The stellar senior outside hitter led all players with 19 kills, and Union Grove had no answer for Arrowhead after drawing even through two sets as the No. 2-seeded Warhawks advanced with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory in a WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal Thursday morning at the Resch Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Last team standing
WEST BEND — It’s safe to say that this year has been one of the better seasons in recent history for West Bend East football. The Suns are 9-2 overall, finished in a tie for second in the North Shore Conference at 5-2, and they are two wins away from reaching the state final — a feat never before achieved by East.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Orioles football player recovering from injury
HARTFORD — Hartford football player Michael Turner is recovering at Children’s Hospital after suffering a “serious injury” during Friday’s WIAA playoff game against Homestead, according to a press release issued by the school district on Tuesday. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James Edward Otey, 86
Mr. James Otey of Mequon passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 86 years old. Jim was born on June 19, 1936, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and was the only child of Charles and Corrine (Butler) Otey, who preceded him in death. He was educated in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., Catholic schools, where he was the first African American to graduate Bishop Duffy Boys High School. Jim graduated high school in 1952 at the age of 16.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After deadly fire, Hartland boys surprise friend with new Jordans
HARTLAND, Wis. - A group of eighth-graders is rallying behind their good friend after he lost everything in the tragic Hartland fire that killed two adults and four children. For two weeks, they raised money for one special gift and surprised their friend at school on Thursday, Nov. 3. Some...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten
June 18, 1935 - Oct. 23, 2022. Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten, former campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha, died after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022, during a visit to New York City. She was 87 years old and most recently a resident of New Berlin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Koziczkowski earns white coat
LA CROSSE — Danielle Koziczkowski, the 2017 Grafton High School valedictorian, recently celebrated in a white coat ceremony and took the oath of becoming a physician assistant. Koziczkowski graduated from Carthage College summa cum laude in December 2020 and is enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physician assistant...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Steven J. Rossa
June 5, 1966 - Oct. 28, 2022. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Steven J. Rossa, 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by much love. He was born on June 5, 1966, to LeRoy and Beverly (Randrup) Rossa in Milwaukee. Cancer never stopped Steve from living his best life. He leaves a legacy of love.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda Christian-Smith
Dec. 13, 1945 - October 27, 2022. Full Professor Linda Christian-Smith, Ph.D., departed the living on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born on December 13, 1945, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Regina (nee Michaud) Kanios. Husband Ken swept her off her feet in April 1976, even though she was one and one-half years older; thus, the nickname “Cougar.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert J. Wisniewski
Feb. 23, 1948 - Oct. 27, 2022. Robert J. Wisniewski, age 74, of Hartford entered eternal life on October 27, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee. Robert was born on February 23, 1948, to parents Esther (nee Stucsynski) and Anthony Wisniewski. He was united in marriage to wife Kristine Strobel on March 19, 2004.
