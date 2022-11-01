WAUKESHA — The reigning Division 1 champs are back. Back, and better than ever. That’s not hyperbole. An Oconomowoc team that lost just one set in the playoffs en route to its first state title in program history last season is even scarier one year later. That’s bad news for the other seven teams in the field at the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament set to take place Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center.

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO